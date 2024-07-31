In the quest to earn more through freelance work, a London-based father-of-three has recently revealed how he went from working multiple jobs and sleeping in his car to becoming his own boss, where he once made £7,000 in three weeks.

Taj Singh, a 27-year-old father, recently told The Mirror how he used to work as a civil engineer for the railways and in the construction trade. Singh worked an average of 15 to 16 hours a day. The constant work made it impossible for him to see his wife and children.

How He Became His Own Boss with Airtasker

To realise his dream of becoming his own boss, Taj joined Airtasker, an online services marketplace where people list jobs they need to be done. He first considered joining the platform at 16 after earning extra money by delivering flatpack furniture. He joined the platform in 2018, starting with handyman work and decorating projects, and has now built up his profile to the point that it is his primary source of revenue.

"I bring in £1,000 to £1,500 a week, on average, and last week, I took on 16 jobs. I've got more team members that have joined now, so I have six people that work with me. I did not imagine I could ever work for myself, and I thought it would take much longer compared to how quickly it's grown," he explained.

As of this writing, Taj has completed almost 140 errands and has received a run of five-star reviews since starting full-time on the website in late 2020. He does various tasks, including plumbing jobs, fitting kitchen worktops, wall repairs, and painting or decorating.

He added, "I have three kids under five years old - it's essential to be present as a dad and husband. Before, I wasn't getting that, and it wasn't as much money as I'm earning now. I was out 15 to 16 hours a day, then sleeping in my car, and I still wasn't earning the desired amount of what I wanted to make."

Plans on Earned Money Moving Forward

When Singh first joined Airtasker, his first job earned him £7,000 in three weeks. He was then paid £2,200 to paint a six-bedroom house in Chelmsford, Essex. The owners were so satisfied with his work that they left him a £300 tip and engaged him to decorate two additional properties they own.

It is worth noting that the money Taj earns through Airtasker is not taxed; thus, he must submit it to HMRC via self-assessment tax returns. The trade allowance in the UK is currently set at £1,000. Moreover, Airtasker also charges a service fee of 10% to 30% for jobs.

"That was all the boost that you could ever require. I didn't have much experience painting, but I knew how to use a spray gun, so we had the original job done in four days. They then let me decorate two other properties they owned, and they accumulated to £7,000 in total. It was exactly what I needed," he said.

Moving forward, he has significant goals to bring his family to Australia next year, and he thinks being self-employed is helping him achieve them.

"The biggest hurdle is starting. It's all about 'what if this happens' but you've got to start thinking 'what if it does work' and look at what you could get back, then you'll feel much more optimistic." he concluded.

What Is Airtasker: How You Can Earn Money From It

By joining Airtasker, potential freelancers can easily browse for related jobs based on their skills. Users can also set notifications via the Airtasker app to be alerted in real-time about jobs that match their skills and interests. Once users find a potential job that matches their skills, they can set their prices and make an offer to the client.

Getting paid is also accessible via the platform. Users can confidently begin working on the task, knowing that the money has been secured through Airtasker Pay from the customer. When the users finish their work and request payment, the customer will be alerted to release the task money. This is then transmitted securely to the user's specified bank account.

Airtasker offers many job opportunities, including general cleaning, gardening, handyman duties, and home maintenance. Office-based tasks include administrative, graphic design, and web design. Lastly, various intriguing tasks are available, such as pet grooming, beauty artistry, tutoring, and cabinet making.

The Benefits of Freelancing on Airtasker

Exploring a freelance outsourcing site like Airtasker for part-time work can open up opportunities tailored to your skills and interests. These platforms provide a flexible work schedule, a diverse array of projects, and the chance to build a robust portfolio while connecting with clients from around the globe.

The flexibility offered by Airtasker allows individuals to balance their work and personal lives more effectively. For Taj Singh, this meant being able to spend more time with his young children and providing for his family in a way that his previous jobs could not.