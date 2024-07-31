In the digital age, earning a substantial income through unconventional means has become increasingly accessible. Jade, a college student and the face behind @captured.by.jade on TikTok, has taken advantage of this trend, explaining how anyone can use their iPhone to make over $20,000 a month. Aspiring side hustlers were quick to respond to her viral video, realising they had been sitting on a potential goldmine.

Selling Stock Images Using an iPhone

In a video uploaded on 22 June, Jade shared her method for making quick money by selling personal photos to businesses in need of stock photography. The video, which has garnered more than 1.1 million views, features Jade stating, "Your unorganised camera roll can help you make thousands and thousands of dollars in passive income."

"Businesses are always seeking this organic-looking content," she continued. "Even just iPhone photos for marketing or advertising."

Jade emphasised to her 43,000 followers that they don't need a "fancy camera" or "expensive equipment" to break into this field. Many were inspired by her "cheat code" for earning money from stock photos.

One TikTok user, @priyabellaz, admitted, "Me sitting with 130k pics in my camera roll..." Another user, @ladyofcats000, joked, "Is there really a market for 55,000 pictures of my cat?"

Jade explained that most stock photography websites allow users to submit raw images for free. She mentioned her preference for platforms like Shutterstock and Adobe Stock.

How Much Can You Make Selling Stock Images?

In a follow-up video posted on 29 July, Jade provided a detailed account of her submission process and earnings from stock photography.

"Businesses in 2024 actually prefer this organic-style content that's shot on your iPhone, and I have mastered the style of photo that they are looking for," she reiterated.

Jade revealed that her most popular photo, a picturesque scene from Monterey, California, has earned her over $26,000 in revenue and been downloaded more than 4,000 times. She credited her success to smart key-wording and tagging, which made her photos easily discoverable.

The college student spends about twenty minutes each day on key-wording, tagging, and minor image adjustments before submitting her photos. While her stock photo collection mainly consists of travel and landscape images, she also regularly lists pictures in other popular genres.

To further expand her income, Jade has launched a step-by-step guide and a series of videos teaching her followers how to profit from stock photography.

Aspiring Side Hustlers Inspired

Jade's success has inspired others to follow in her footsteps. One user, @gonzales_with_a_s, commented, "I have a picture on my phone that I just posted. It's the best picture ever. Just put it on the website. I have great hopes for it!"

Another user, @courtneylovesasoiree, wrote, "When I tell you I have never bought something so fast in my life! I have a ton of travel hotel photos. That would be perfect! I'm sitting on a goldmine."

However, not all commenters were convinced. One user, @saruh.e.t, expressed scepticism, writing, "20k a month? Lmao, yeah, right. Show some receipts." Another user, @jessicaography, warned that the stock images industry might be declining due to the rise of AI-generated images. "I've worked for the largest stock company. Trust me when I tell you it's disappearing within the next five years because AI is replacing their business model. Learn AI image gen instead," they advised.

How to Start Your Own Stock Photo Side Hustle

For those inspired by Jade's success and looking to start their own stock photo side hustle, here are some steps to follow:

1. Choose the Right Platform: Select reputable stock photo websites such as Shutterstock, Adobe Stock, iStock, and Alamy.

2. Take High-Quality Photos: Use your smartphone to capture clear, high-resolution images. Focus on popular themes like travel, nature, business, and lifestyle.

3. Edit Your Photos: Use editing apps to enhance your photos, ensuring they meet the quality standards of stock photo platforms.

4. Keyword and Tag Your Photos: Add relevant keywords and tags to make your photos easily searchable. Use specific and descriptive terms to attract potential buyers.

5. Upload and Promote: Regularly upload new photos to your chosen platforms and promote your portfolio through social media and personal websites.