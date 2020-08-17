Barcelona was humiliated by Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions league quarter-finals on Friday. After getting thrashed 2-8, the Spanish side is busy restructuring its coaching panel. It is reported that Ronald Koeman and Mauricio Pochettino are the new front-runners to become the new head coach. The club authorities feel that Koeman can help calm a fragile situation.

But what about Lionel Messi? It has been exposed repeatedly that Barca is too dependent on the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. Bayern also recognised that and they simply prevented the 33-year old Argentine from producing any meaningful attack on Friday. All they did was mark Messi with five men and half the job was done.

According to rumours, the Argentine is frustrated and has talked about leaving the team where he has spent 20 years. Meanwhile, club president Josep Maria Bartomeu has already confirmed that Quique Setien will say goodbye. However, an official statement is yet to be released. Amid such a crisis, if Messi also decides to bid farewell, Barca will be in a really tough situation.

Mirror reports that Messi has told Barcelona that he wants to leave immediately, following their Champions League failure. He has reportedly grown frustrated due to the lack of planning at the club. Sources also claim that Manchester City is in the pole position to sign the Argentine behemoth in case he leaves Camp Nou.

With Pep Guardiola in charge of the Sky Blues, it's not hard to imagine Messi reuniting with his old boss.

Previously, Barcelona started their post-lockdown campaign as La Liga leaders. But eventually, they failed to defend their title as Real Madrid went past them following Barca's consistently poor performances.

Messi has been actively vocal for quite some time regarding the club's lack of vision. Earlier this year, he even commented about his side's incapability to win the Champions League. He even battled the Nou Camp hierarchy following the sacking of Ernesto Valverde.

Also, reports came in that Barcelona has put almost its entire squad on sale, except for five players. Reportedly, Messi will be safe from axing. The Spanish club wouldn't want to lose their best player unless the Argentine himself wants to go.