US President Donald Trump has threatened to permanently dismiss federal workers if Congress fails to reach a deal to prevent the government shutdown 2025, due to start at midnight on 30 September.

His warning came just days before the deadline, sending shockwaves across Washington and raising alarm among federal workers nationwide. The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) also circulated a memo instructing agencies to prepare not only for furloughs but also for possible permanent staff cuts.

Unions representing government employees quickly condemned the move, accusing the administration of using workers as political leverage.

Trump to Permanently Fire Federal Workers

On 28 September 2025, Trump made clear that the shutdown could result in long-term dismissals, not only temporary furloughs. He said federal agencies might cut 'a lot of the people that ... we're able to cut on a permanent basis'. The President added he 'would rather not do that' but stressed that the White House would act if no deal is reached.

According to CNBC, the OMB memo confirmed those warnings. It directed agencies to issue Reduction-in-Force notices in addition to furloughs. The instruction noted that departments without mandatory appropriations would suffer most.

Officials were told to treat the shutdown as a chance to review staffing and consider downsizing.

Who Could Be Affected?

Departments not deemed essential face the highest risk. These include national parks, cultural agencies, and certain health and research programmes. The OMB, led by Russell Vought, emphasised that thousands of jobs could be targeted under a reduction-in-force.

A park ranger, speaking anonymously, said workers were bracing for unjust treatment. He shared that many colleagues had taken steps such as refilling prescriptions early in case they lost employment. During the 2013 shutdown, about 850,000 federal employees were furloughed. This time, however, workers face the added threat of permanent dismissal.

Not the First Government Shutdown Layoff

The Trump administration has previously used reduction mechanisms to cut staff. Earlier in his Presidency, the Department of Government Efficiency applied similar measures, leaving many employees without jobs.

Workers who experienced earlier layoffs recall the toll. One recalled weeks of limbo, uncertain about how to support himself. He described that period as one of the worst times in his life. With the new shutdown looming, fears of reliving that hardship have returned.

Federal Worker Unions Outraged

Federal worker unions have sharply criticised the President's threats. The American Federation of Government Employees stated that civil servants are not bargaining chips but veterans, law enforcement, caregivers, and neighbours serving their communities. The group insisted that they deserve stability, not political games, as per TIME.

Doreen Greenwald, president of the National Treasury Employees Union, accused the administration of playing a dangerous 'game of chicken' with workers' livelihoods. Political leaders echoed the concerns.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer warned that unnecessary firings could face legal challenges or result in rehiring later. He also accused Trump of abandoning negotiations, saying he failed to sit down with Democratic leaders to avoid a shutdown.

The fate of thousands of federal jobs now depends on whether Congress and the White House can reach an agreement before midnight. For workers across the country, the clock is ticking.