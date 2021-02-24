Legendary golfer Tiger Woods sustained serious leg injuries today after his Genesis GV80 SUV careened off the road and rolled over once to rest on some bushes in Rancho Palos Verdes, Los Angeles County. First responders at the scene said Woods is conscious and can communicate, although he was unable to stand on his own.

Read more The Masters 2020: Tiger Woods in the hunt but Casey leads with best major start

During a news conference on Tuesday, Sheriff Alex Villanueva narrated the events based on what he saw and as reported by witnesses. Villanueva said that they received a 911 call around 7:12 a.m. local time about a vehicular accident involving an SUV.

In a CNN news report, the sheriff said that witnesses might have called almost immediately after the accident as they were close to the scene when it happened. "We have to assume they made that call almost immediately, as soon as it happened, because the neighbours are sitting right within 50 feet of the location," Villanueva said. L.A. County Fire Chief Daryl Osby, who was also among those who responded to the call, said Woods appears to have sustained injuries on both his legs.

Deputy Carlos Gonzalez was the first one to arrive at the scene. He said that while the injuries of the golf legend were not life-threatening, he is finding it difficult to stand.

The deputy said that Woods was in the driver's seat when he arrived. Upon making further checks, Gonzalez said he found it safer to wait for the fire department instead of attempting to remove the sports icon from the car. "I asked what his name was, he told me his name was Tiger. And at that moment I immediately recognised him. I asked him if he knew where he was, what time of day, to make sure he understands what is going on. He seemed as though he was lucid and calm," the deputy said.

According to USA Today, Woods was driving his Genesis GV80 at the time of the accident. Based on initial investigations, the vehicle was going downhill on a winding path when it crossed the median and crashed into a curb, rolling over once in the process, before finally resting on some bushes on the road's shoulder. Investigators said the golf legend was wearing a seat belt when they found him and the vehicle's airbags appear to have properly deployed.

Sheriff Villanueva said the seatbelt and airbags likely saved the life of the sports icon, adding that it looked like the vehicle was "going at a relatively greater speed than normal." Investigators noted there were no marks of any kind on the road as often happens when drivers suddenly press on their brake pedals. A sheriff's lieutenant said it might take investigators anywhere between several days or weeks to fully determine the cause of the vehicle's crash.