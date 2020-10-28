With social distancing still in effect amid the pandemic, tech companies and software developers have made some adjustments to allow their products and services to remain functional. For example, Facebook and Twitter are moderating posts related to the health crisis to prevent misinformation. Another sees LG Electronics release a pair of true-wireless (TWS) earphones with a UV-enabled charging case. Overcoming one of the challenges, Tinder is introducing a new functionality enabling video dating via its platform.

The social networking and dating app has been the go-to option for people who want to connect with others beyond traditional means. Tinder is reportedly enabling video calls as another layer of interaction between its users. The developers are calling it "Face to Face" and will be available once two people have matched. They will then see an icon on the top-right section of the chat screen as described by the company's latest press release.

It announcement reads: "With happy hours, concerts and coffee catch-ups becoming virtual by default over these past few months, our team had a lot of questions about how we could help our members get to know each other through in-app video: Would weekend date nights still be a thing? Would matches want to stream an entire season of that one series (you know the one, about a workplace) together? While we don't have the answers to all these questions yet, the only way to find out is by giving our community the chance to try it out."

Read more Australian man convicted for raping and torturing women he met on Tinder

Tinder's "Face to Face" will be initially available in select countries. These include the United States, South Korea, France, Vietnam, Australia, Spain, Taiwan, Chile, Peru, Thailand, Brazil, Italy, and Indonesia. The developers noted that safety and privacy are important aspects that were considered before the feature was enabled. As such, video calling will never be activated unless both parties have opted in by clicking the icon.

Meanwhile, unlike most videoconferencing apps, Tinder's "Face to Face" splits the screen in half equally. Furthermore, users can manually enable it anytime so that there is no pressure to show anything unless they feel like it. Finally, just in case there was a problem during the session, anybody can send feedback to the moderators who will keep all reports confidential.