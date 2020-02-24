Residents of Ironwood Drive, Kununurra in the Kimberley region of Western Australia, watched a car burning in the driveway of a home. They waited for firefighters to arrive and put out the flames. Once the flames were put out, the firefighters made the horrific discovery that a child had been burnt alive inside the vehicle. Witnesses claim they were unaware of the child's presence in the vehicle. An investigation has been launched to find the cause behind the fire.

At around 7 am local time on Sunday, emergency services were alerted about a vehicle fire. As the fire engulfed the vehicle, witnesses stood by waiting for the firefighters to arrive. None of the witnesses tried to intervene as the fire did not seem to put anyone in any immediate danger.

Firefighters reached the scene and put out the flames immediately. After the vehicle inferno was safely extinguished, the firefighters began examining the car as a part of their investigation process. They made the grave discovery that a child had been inside the car as the fire engulfed it.

There have been no official announcements about the identity of the victim. It is believed to be a two-year-old girl who was playing with her four-year-old brother inside the car before it caught fire. The West Australian reported that the boy managed to escape the burning vehicle. The Daily Mail reported that the girl's family shared their grief over social media.

Her grandparents wrote about how much they loved their grandchild, and how much they will miss her. Other family members and people from the community have rallied around the devastated family to show their support.

The police had set up a crime scene around the home where the incident took place. Detectives who specialise in arson cases have been called in from Perth to aid the investigation process. Even though the police have launched a detailed investigation, they are presently not treating the fire as suspicious.