Tom Cruise is working with NASA and Elon Musk's Space X on a narrative feature film that will be shot outside Earth.

The said film will be an action-adventure feature and will be filmed in space. This planned movie is not "Mission Impossible" related, and there is no studio attached to it yet.

"No studio is in the mix at this stage..but this is real, albeit in the early stages of liftoff," said a report from Deadline.

It would not be all too surprising to see Cruise headlining the movie. Not only is he known as a great actor, he is a daredevil too when it comes to his stunts. The 57-year old performs his action sequences himself, regardless of the risks they pose to his life.

He is certainly following in the footsteps of Hollywood legend Jackie Chan. In the past, Cruise suffered a broken ankle from doing a stunt in "Mission: Impossible Fallout" when he lept from one rooftop to another. He is not scared of heights, apparently, after he shot his stunts from 123 floors up.

Filming in space would probably be a welcome challenge for Cruise, who hung from a helicopter and on the side of a jet plane in "Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation." He scaled Dubai's Burj Khalifa skyscraper ("Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol"), did a 360 downward spiral flying a helicopter, and other much more frightening stunts.

Cruise would not be inclined to shoot the rumoured action movie in space using a green screen. Given his track record as a daredevil action and stunt actor, he would rather become an actual astronaut instead.

Speaking of astronauts, Glen Powell reacted to the news in a tweet. The actor played the real-life astronaut John Glenn in the 2016 drama "Hidden Figures."

"I think we all saw this coming," he commented on the news.

There is no confirmation yet from neither Cruise nor Musk about the said feature film. NASA has yet to confirm its involvement too. Regardless, if it pushes through, it would be interesting to know if CGI will be used for the other actors or if the studio will actually cast live actors.