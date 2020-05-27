Tom Cruise is planning on shooting a movie in space with the help of Elon Musk and NASA. Director Doug Liman is apparently on board as well.

Reports about the space movie came in early May and at the time, no name was attached as director. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Liman has been tapped to direct and write the script for the action-adventure movie, which is planned to be filmed partially in outer space with the help of Musk's SpaceX.

Cruise and Liman's roles in the mystery project goes beyond actor and director, respectively. They will also produce the film, which they have reportedly been working on for some time now. The "Top Gun" star has been developing the director's passion project reportedly titled "Luna Park," which revolves around a group of renegade employees who fly to the moon to steal an energy source. They have been planning the movie with Paramount Pictures, although the latter denied that it is the same film.

Liman and Cruise have worked together twice in "Edge of Tomorrow" and "American Made." Both movies were successful so it would not be a surprise if their next project together will be a success too.

Details about the space movie remain under wraps aside from the fact that both NASA and Musk have confirmed their involvement. Representatives for Cruise and Liman have yet to comment on the reports.

Should be a lot of fun! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

Likewise, a NASA representative said that the "Mission Impossible" star will take to space aboard Musk's SpaceX and stay aboard NASA's Space Station, where the filming will likely take place.

Cruise and Liman's untitled mystery space movie will reportedly be the "first narrative feature film" that will be shot in outer space. Although it will not be the first time that civilians have flocked to the Space Station. Affluent tourists and a few celebrities have paid a lump sum in exchange for a thrilling experience aboard the orbital station.