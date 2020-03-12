Tom Holland is looking forward to being the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man again, as he confirms that filming for "Spider-Man 3" starts in July.

The 23-year-old English actor expressed his excitement to return to the Marvel Cinematic Studios (MCU) as the web-slinger. In an interview with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, he confirmed the return of his superhero character in the third film franchise and teased his appearance in other films in the MCU.

"Yes is the answer to that question. I'm super happy about it. We will be shooting 'Spider-Man 3' in July in Atlanta," Holland said, when asked about his future as Peter Parker a.k.a. Spider-Man in the MCU.

In the second movie, "Spider-Man: Far From Home," viewers saw a budding romance developing between Peter and MJ, played by Zendaya. When asked if they will be a couple in "Spider-Man 3," Holland expressed his doubts and said he is not sure where their relationship stands. However, he is certain that Zendaya will be in the film.

In the same interview, Holland shared how he coped with the stardom that came with being MCU's Spider-Man. He credited the people whom he looks up to, for helping him stay grounded. This includes Chris Pratt ("Guardians of the Galaxy") whom he considers as his big brother.

"He's always on the other end of the phone should I need to ask him advice about dealing with this concept of being famous and people feeling like they own a little piece of you," the "Onward" actor said. His list of support group members includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Scarlett Johansson. He follows their lead on how they deal with being a celebrity since he wants "to be like them in the future."

The still-untitled "Spider-Man 3" is set for release on July 16, 2021 as part of the MCU's Phase 4. Aside from Zendaya and Holland, Jacob Batalon will reprise his role as Peter's best friend, Ned, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan is expected to return to take care of Tony Stark's business following his death. There have been rumours that Tom Hardy will cameo as Venom and that Jake Gyllenhaal will return as Mysterio.