Jose Mourinho led Tottenham Hotspur to the final of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, following a 2-0 victory over Brentford at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Spurs will be aiming to win their first trophy in 13 years.

Tottenham last won the trophy way back in 2008 against Chelsea, a club that Mourinho has a long history with. Mourinho is no stranger to the Carabao Cup, having won the trophy four times in the past, three times with Chelsea and once with Manchester United. Last night, the single-leg semi-final took him one victory away from another feather in his illustrious career as a manager.

Moussa Sissoko and Son Heung-min ensured that Mourinho now has the chance to bring his EFL Cup tally to five. He is only the third manager to reach the final with three different clubs.

Sissoko drew first blood in the 12th minute off a cross from Sergio Reguilon, who is awaiting to see if he along with several other players will be penalised for flouting COVID-19 safety protocols over the holidays.

Brentford's Ivan Toney headed in an equaliser in the second half, but the goal was disallowed after being deemed to be offside.

Son doubled the lead in the 70th minute and Brentford was unable to mount a challenge especially after being reduced to ten men when Josh Dasilva was sent off for a foul on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Speaking to BBC after the match, the Portuguese coach revealed that his secret lies in taking every competition seriously. "I came to England in 2004 and I remember that in that period I had to learn the meaning of the cups here and I always took it seriously. If there is any secret it's to take it seriously. To respect what English football is, what English clubs are, what English lower divisions are."

This weekend, "The Special One" will be leading the Spurs to another fixture in a different competition. They will be facing Marine in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur will be facing either Manchester United or Manchester City at the Carabao Cup final which is scheduled to take place in April and will be played at the Wembley Stadium.

This will be Mourinho's first crack at a major trophy since taking the reigns at Tottenham. He will be looking forward to replicating his success with Chelsea and Manchester United, as well as with other clubs across Portugal, Spain and Italy.