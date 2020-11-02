Tottenham Hotspur defeated Brighton and Hove Albion FC 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday at home. The game saw Gareth Bale scoring his first goal since re-signing with the Spurs from Real Madrid. With the latest victory, Jose Mourinho's side climbed to the second spot on the Premier League table with 14 points from seven matches.

The match was thoroughly action-packed, as Harry Kane put Tottenham ahead from the penalty spot in the 13th minute. This marked Kane's 149th Premier League goal. The penalty was given after the video assistant referee (VAR) verified that Adam Lallana fouled the England captain.

20-year old Tariq Lamptey scored a controversial equaliser for the visitors in the 56th minute. The goal was controversial in the sense that while it was building up, Solly March appeared to foul Pierre-Emile Hojbjer, which the referee considered fair. Referee Graham Scott consulted the monitor and eventually allowed the goal to Tottenham's disbelief.

With 17 minutes left in the game, Bale scored the winner for his side. The 31-year old Welshman scored from former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Reguilon's cross. His attempt was too powerful for the Brighton's debutant goalkeeper, Robert Sane Mchez. This also marked Bale's first goal for Tottenham since May 2013.

To be precise, Bale's latest goal for the Spurs came after seven years and 166 days. Consequently, he was delighted and circled around the ground to celebrate with his teammates.

Earlier this season, it was Mourinho who decided to bring Bale back to the very club that he had left for Real Madrid back in 2013.

According to BBC, after the match, Mourinho said, "We were in need of a goal and I've been telling you for a couple of weeks that Bale is improving. I know he doesn't have 90 minutes of Premier League in his legs. The good thing with him is he is very intelligent, very experienced and very Tottenham. He understands. We are using the Europa League matches to improve his condition and today he scored a winning goal, which is a great feeling for the team. It's also a great feeling for the fans because Tottenham fans love Gareth."

In the past season, Bale was left on the bench by Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane. Football fans in Spain even ridiculed Bale in recent months for his passion for golf. But now, as soon as Bale is given responsibility in Tottenham, he capitalised on it very well.