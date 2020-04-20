Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min has reportedly started his military training in South Korea. He was recently pictured while arriving at a boot camp in his native country.

The 27-year-old star hasn't played any competitive football since February 16, after suffering a fracture in his arm.

Reportedly, after helping South Korea win the gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games, Son has been exempted from the mandatory military service of almost two years that other countrymen are obligated to complete.

However, Son will still undergo a short three-week military training course and that's the reason he has travelled to the southern island of Jeju.

Spur,s Star Son heung min Started His Three- Week Mandatory National Service pic.twitter.com/97NwUMbR4s April 20, 2020

According to the Sun, South Korean law states that before the age of 28, all men must complete at least 21 months of national service. However, this term may be reduced based on an exemption, which has been the case for Son.

He was photographed turning up to the military camp and was seen wearing a green hoodie, black cap, black track pants, white trainers and also a face mask.

Sources revealed that as part of his service, the Spurs forward will expose himself to tear gas while learning how to operate a rifle. He would also get involved in combat exercises and live-fire drills to match the fitness of the military. For that, he might need to bear a gruelling training schedule.Son is also set to undergo biological, radiological, chemical, and nuclear training and discipline education.

Son was photographed alongside South Korean army cadets on a camouflaged vehicle while offering army salute.

Recently, Spurs released a statement where they mentioned about Son's pending military duties. The statement reads, "The Club can confirm that Heung-Min Son will commence his mandatory military service in South Korea this month. The forward arrived back in his home country at the end of March where he is currently in quarantine. Our medical staff are in regular contact as he concludes his recovery after fracturing his arm in our 3-2 win against Aston Villa on 16 February and continues to train."

Son is expected to return to London after his military service concludes in May. The ongoing Premier League season is currently halted and it is still uncertain when the tournament can resume.