A recent investigation has revealed that Turning Point USA (TPUSA) may be deploying coordinated bot farms to discredit critics and control online discussions about the Charlie Kirk assassination and related inquiries.

Social media analysis shows a pattern of accounts with low followers, minimal original content, and repetitive replies attacking anyone questioning official narratives. Many of these accounts, some created in the last two years, appear shortly after high-engagement posts, which many point to an organised attempt to influence public perception. The activity reportedly targets posts involving Candace Owens, Fort Huachuca timelines and Charlie Kirk's death.

Signs of Coordinated Activity

Experts say the accounts involved show clear signs of inauthentic behaviour. Many have very few followers, sometimes under 100, and were created only recently, mainly between 2024 and 2026. Their activity is usually limited to replies, with almost no original posts, and they frequently use repetitive phrases such as 'crazy', 'grifters', 'antisemites', or 'debunked' without engaging substantively in discussions.

Several profiles mimic conservative or Christian personas, and some even display blue verification badges, adding an appearance of credibility. This pattern of behaviour is reminiscent of past TPUSA-linked operations, like the Rally Forge troll farms in 2020, where teenagers were recruited to run fake accounts to promote pro-Trump narratives. Platforms, such as Facebook, have previously banned similar coordinated networks for 'inauthentic behaviour'.

TPUSA: Guilty?

Some users criticised the bots' aggressive suppression of questioning, highlighting how replies spam critics into silence. One comment said, 'They've been using bots to discredit anyone who questions the mainstream narrative or ask any questions that they don't want answered and they'll try to spam you, to make you look foolish, to make you into an anti-semite'.

Others also want to expose suspected financial backing for the operation. 'Of course TPUSA runs a botfarm and propaganda network through Jake Hoffman. Why else do you think they pay @JakeHoffmanAZ millions of dollars a year?'

Supporters of Kirk's assassination discussions warn followers to verify accounts: 'Very few followers, always a blue header. Check their profiles before you reply to them. Even Erika's support is FAKE'.

A few acknowledged that some of the replies may actually come from real users reacting critically. A user claimed that they had been commenting on similar posts because they see through the 'bullshit'. No bot farms needed. Sane people just know bullshit when they see it. Happy to help 👍'.

Not all were also convinced, saying Candace's followers are resorting to naming critics as bots because their 'so-called investigation is losing credibility by the minute'. Observers suggest monitoring TPUSA-linked activity closely, particularly around topics that discuss Charlie Kirk's death and Candace's investigation into their ties with Israel.

Candace Owens on Charlie's Assassination

Owens, a conservative commentator and former Turning Point USA (TPUSA) affiliate, has been publicly airing controversial theories about the assassination of TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk.

After Kirk was shot dead in September 2025, Owens suggested his death wasn't a simple attack but involved betrayal and inconsistent official accounts. She has claimed that a TPUSA insider holds a 'death text' from Kirk saying he feared he would be killed, and has hinted that the circumstances of his killing 'didn't feel simple', arguing there may have been multiple shooters or unexplained elements surrounding the evidence.

Owens' commentary escalated when she accused TPUSA of concealing facts and challenged the legitimacy of the investigation, claims that Erika Kirk has publicly rebuked. Erika has urged Owens to stop propagating conspiracies about her husband's death. The two have met to settle their differences, but Owens said she's not backing down on her earlier statements.