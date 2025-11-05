Prince Harry's upcoming visit to Toronto has sparked controversy after he was photographed supporting the Los Angeles Dodgers during the World Series, just days before Canada's beloved Toronto Blue Jays lost their first championship bid in over three decades.

Dodgers Hat Ignites Public Outrage

Images of Harry, 40, cheering for the Dodgers in a bright blue cap during game four—shared on Meghan Markle's Instagram Story—set social media ablaze. The post, showing the Duke smiling beside Meghan as the Blue Jays fought for victory, drew instant backlash.

One user fumed on X, 'Will he be wearing his LA Dodgers hat in Toronto too?' while another wrote, 'Tell the Prince and his wife to kick rocks.' The criticism highlights a growing resentment toward Harry's public image in Commonwealth countries.

Toronto Visit Draws Suspicion

Scheduled for 5–6 November 2025, Harry's trip to Toronto is intended to honour the Canadian Armed Forces and veterans ahead of Remembrance Day. His office confirmed he will attend several private events and luncheons to discuss international veterans' issues.

However, many Canadians question the timing. One commenter wrote, 'Canadians don't like people with no allegiance to family or country. What do you stand for exactly?'

The reaction underscores a belief among critics that Harry's loyalties lie more with California than with the Commonwealth he once represented.

Commonwealth Snub and Royal Rivalry

The Blue Jays, representing a fellow Commonwealth nation, were seen by many as the natural team for Harry to support. His decision to back the Dodgers — a symbol of his new life in Southern California — was interpreted as a snub to Canada and the monarchy.

Adding fuel to the fire, Harry's Toronto trip coincides with Prince William's high-profile visit to Brazil, where the future king is presenting the Earthshot Prize. William, 43, has been making headlines for his athletic prowess and charm, including a viral beach volleyball moment that drew comparisons to Harry's more subdued public appearances.

'Trying to smooth over his supporting LA against the 'home team Toronto, and his brother, the future King, is in the news. Thin-skinned and petty, Harry thinks he has to compete,' one critic wrote. Another added, 'William is in Brazil for Earthshot, so Harry now needs to be relevant because he's a pathetic low-life wanker'.

Booing, Backlash, and Branding Blunders

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were booed at Dodger Stadium when their images appeared on the Jumbotron—a sign of shifting sentiment.

Days later, Meghan posted Halloween clips featuring Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, despite previously requesting privacy. Screenshots circulated rapidly before she deleted the post, reigniting accusations of hypocrisy and calculated publicity.

Public Sentiment Turns Frosty

Once celebrated for modernising the monarchy, the Sussexes now face widespread criticism for perceived self-promotion and inconsistency. Harry's Toronto trip, framed initially as a gesture of solidarity with veterans, risks being overshadowed by controversy over allegiance and authenticity.

Whether he can repair his image in Canada remains uncertain, but public sentiment suggests a challenging road ahead—one marked by mistrust, media scrutiny, and royal rivalry.