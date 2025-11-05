The relentless wrath of Typhoon Tino, which tragically claimed nearly 50 lives and caused catastrophic flooding across Cebu, has once again thrust the controversial high-end real estate project, 'The Rise at Monterrazas,' into the centre of a furious public backlash.

The unprecedented severity of the deluge, which submerged entire communities including areas previously considered safe, has made developer Engineer Slater Young and his upland project the lightning rod for intense scrutiny regarding its potential environmental impact.

Upland Development Under Fresh Fire

The devastating toll of Typhoon Tino, which triggered widespread landslides and flash floods, has amplified long-standing public concerns, including those first raised by lawyer Jesus Falcis in 2023.

Falcis had previously challenged Young and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) about the necessity of conducting a thorough Environmental Impact Assessment for 'The Rise.'

Falcis also pointedly asked how previous Monterrazas developments, such as Guadalupe Heights, reportedly led to worsening flood problems in nearby areas.

@angel.lykaaa8 Monterrazas de Cebu ~the luxury hillside development that destroyed the mountains, hence the flooding. 8990 Holdings acquired the Monterrazas de Cebu project and its parent company, Genvi Development Corp., in 2019, making it the owner of the large mountain property development. The project also involves the development of specific luxury condos, such as "The Rise at Monterrazas," which is being led by project engineer and developer Slater Young. We should not forget that the environment is the foundation of our existence. From the resources it provides to the protection it offers, we, as inhabitants of Earth, should always prioritize its preservation. However, considering the rapid pace at which we are destroying its beauty and gifts, we must always remember that the environment has its own ways of retaliating, it always knows how to strike back. #monterrazasdecebu #cebu #flood #slateryoung #philippines ♬ original sound - Jomar.Escandor - Jomar.Escandor

The residential development Monterrazas de Cebu sits near the Guadalupe River, a waterway that repeatedly overflowed during the storm, causing rampaging waters.

Following the disaster, a Reddit user, Fabulous_Echidna2306, posted a video of the raging river, directly questioning if the Monterrazas development was the cause.

This social media outrage transformed a previous online debate into a critical public safety issue, demanding immediate and verifiable answers from all parties involved.

Slater Young Defends Project's Flood Measures

Despite the catastrophic context of Typhoon Tino, Young, the project's Chief Strategic Officer, remains steadfastly defensive of the development's design. The engineer welcomed both public and government scrutiny, assuring residents that they are prepared to make adjustments if any deficiencies are proven.

Young stated that his project integrates extensive flood-mitigation systems, including 19 detention ponds—massive facilities meant to capture and gradually release excess rainwater.

Moreover, Young emphasised that the project maintains only 50 per cent land coverage, significantly lower than the typical 70 per cent building footprint found in many subdivisions. This design choice, he claimed, deliberately preserves open areas and greenery to enhance natural water absorption.

Critically, Young asserted, based on an engineering analysis, that the project's impact is confined to a 'localized tributary area' and is demonstrably 'not affecting the lowlands' further afield.

Slater Young's Wife Kryz Uy Slams Corruption

The controversy surrounding 'The Rise at Monterrazas' intersects with a wider multi-billion-peso flood control scandal at the national level.

The public pointed out how the children of some contractors allegedly involved in 'ghost projects' were flaunting lavish lifestyles online, sparking mass anger. Social media influencer Kryz Uy, Young's wife, felt compelled to address the issue.

Answering a comment on her Instagram, the vlogger mom expressed that she is 'definitely angry and disappointed.' She added that she is an honest taxpayer and works hard to support her family.

Kryz stated that seeing news of 'ghost projects' and people accumulating luxury cars and private jets from them is truly infuriating. She made her position clear, stating she is 'all for transparency' and hopes for a definitive resolution instead of the issue simply fading away.

This national scandal, Tumulak's warnings about systemic failure, and the catastrophic results of Typhoon Tino ensure that the fierce debate over upland development's role in Cebu's future is far from over.