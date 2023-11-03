Low-cost airline Wizz Air has reportedly removed flights from the UK to a popular European hotspot from its schedule without revealing the reason.

Wizz Air offered flights from the UK to the Italian city, Verona, until very recently, taking off from London Gatwick. However, those flights are suddenly unavailable, with the airline claiming it is because of "operational reasons", according to reports in English media.

British Travellers now have only the options of British Airways and easyJet connecting London Gatwick and Verona's airport, with the route no longer appearing on the Wizz Air website.

The Hungarian budget airline still offers some flights to Verona, with their website inviting passengers to "bring out your inner Romeo or Juliet during your city break". However, those flights are from Gdansk, Warsaw, Catania, Tirana and Poznan, but not from the UK.

This move from Wizz Air will be a bummer for UK travellers as Verona's Valerio Catullo Airport is one of the most reasonable and accessible entry points to the northern part of Italy. With Verona having amazing train connections to other Italian hotspots such as Venice, Milan, Florence, Lake Garda and the Dolomites, it is one of the most visited destinations in Italy.

Wizz Air's cancellation comes less than a year after the route was launched, with the low-cost carrier adding it to their schedule, along with flights from London Luton to the Polish cities of Lodz and Bydgoszcz and London Gatwick to the French city of Grenoble in December 2022.

When the launch happened, Wizz Air's Managing Director Marion Geoffroy said: "We are thrilled to announce the addition of four new routes from our bases at London Luton Airport and Gatwick Airport, which give our passengers an even greater variety of exciting city break and holiday options for Winter and beyond.

"We look forward to welcoming customers onboard our young, efficient, and sustainable aircraft as they travel over this festive period and into the New Year."

Geoffroy also stated that Wizz Air was "constantly" aiming at expanding their route network and investing in the UK market by "creating more low-fare connections whilst stimulating the local economies around our airport bases".

Wizz Air has notably stopped flights from London Luton to Lodz in Poland as well. The airline has however launched some new routes this winter, including flights to Egypt and Czechia. At the end of October, Wizz Air began flying travellers from London Gatwick to Prague and Hurghada in Egypt, as well as to Cairo from London Luton.

Meanwhile, Wizz Air has also launched 11 new flights from Heathrow, including to places like Lima in Peru and the Maldives.