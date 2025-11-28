New long‑term clinical data show that TREMFYA® (guselkumab), an IL‑23 inhibitor, is the first treatment of its kind to demonstrate durable protection against joint damage in patients with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA). According to Johnson & Johnson, TREMFYA® significantly inhibited progression of joint structural damage in the Phase 3b APEX study, outperforming placebo by more than two‑and‑a‑half times.

APEX Trial Findings

The APEX trial, presented at the 2025 American College of Rheumatology Convergence meeting, confirmed TREMFYA®'s ability to slow radiographic progression of joint damage while improving both joint and skin symptoms. As Applied Clinical Trials Online reported, patients treated with TREMFYA® showed sustained efficacy over 48 weeks, with significant improvements in pain, swelling, and physical function.

More than 40% of patients achieved ACR50 response rates (meaning a 50% improvement in arthritis symptoms) by week 24, reinforcing TREMFYA® as a first‑line option for adults with active PsA.

The trial also demonstrated improvements in patient‑reported outcomes, including reduced fatigue and enhanced quality of life, according to Dermatology Times.

Mechanism of Action, Safety Profile and Patient Impact

TREMFYA® works by targeting interleukin‑23 (IL‑23), a cytokine central to the inflammatory process in psoriatic arthritis. By blocking IL‑23, guselkumab interrupts the signalling pathways that drive joint inflammation and structural damage. Dermatology experts note that this dual mechanism also benefits skin symptoms, making it a comprehensive therapy for PsA patients.

Importantly, the trial reported no new safety signals. TREMFYA® has already been approved for psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, and the new findings strengthen its profile as a safe, effective, and durable treatment option. As Dermatology Times highlighted, guselkumab is the only IL‑23 inhibitor with proven efficacy in preventing joint damage progression in PsA.

For patients, this breakthrough means more than symptom relief — it offers structural protection against long‑term disability. Psoriatic arthritis often leads to irreversible joint damage if untreated, but TREMFYA®'s ability to halt progression represents a major advance in care.

Experts at the ACR meeting noted that TREMFYA® could reduce the need for joint replacement surgeries in the long term, though further real‑world data are needed to confirm this.

Access and Availability

TREMFYA® is already approved in the US and EU for psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. With the new data, clinicians expect broader adoption in rheumatology practice. However, questions remain about cost and insurance coverage. As Applied Clinical Trials Online pointed out, access will depend on national health systems and private insurers recognising the updated indication.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the full scope of TREMFYA®'s clinical outcomes beyond published trial data. Patients should consult healthcare professionals before making treatment decisions.

The approval of TREMFYA® as a joint‑protective therapy marks a turning point in psoriatic arthritis management. With durable efficacy, a strong safety profile, and proven ability to slow joint damage, guselkumab offers new hope to patients seeking long‑term protection and improved quality of life.