Burna Boy has cancelled the remaining dates of his US tour after weeks of backlash stemming from the now-viral incident involving a sleeping fan. The Grammy-winning afrobeats artist went viral earlier this month after asking security to escort Chaltu Jateny out of his show when he spotted her asleep in the crowd.

Jateny later explained on TikTok that she had been struggling with severe sleep deprivation following the death of her daughter's father, saying she felt 'humiliated' by the musician's reaction.

The controversy overshadowed the tour, with footage from later concerts showing visibly thinner crowds despite claims from attendees that some venues eventually filled up.

Facing growing criticism, Burna Boy addressed the incident both on stage and on social media. At a Dallas show, he briefly apologised to the audience, describing it as a 'slip of tongue.'

He later issued a longer statement on Instagram, saying his concerts often include people who have 'overcame something very serious,' adding that he would 'gladly be cancelled' if fans expected him to accept disrespect.

The artist concluded by saying, 'I sincerely apologise if I'm wrong... I'm just human,' prompting a mixed response from listeners. Some defended him, while others said the moment revealed a lack of empathy.

Burna Boy apologizing to the Black community just proved it: life will humble you 💔 And if life takes too long, America will rewrite your whole story in 24 hours. 🙈 source @burnaboy pic.twitter.com/DrcW467OJE — Kish❄️ (@Kishozzy) November 24, 2025

Despite the apology, low ticket sales have now led to the cancellation of the remaining US shows, including dates in Boston, Washington, Atlanta and Orlando.

For many fans, the fallout underscores the importance of accountability in the public eye. As one person wrote on X, the reaction to the incident shows 'why empathy still matters.'