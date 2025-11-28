Hollywood legend Sally Kirkland, best known for her Oscar‑nominated role in Anna (1987), reportedly spent her final days 'flat broke' and in hospice care after a devastating series of health crises. The 84‑year‑old actress died on 11 November 2025 in Palm Springs, California, leaving behind a legacy of more than 250 film and television appearances but little financial security.

A Career of Distinction

Sally Kirkland was born in New York City in 1941, the daughter of a prominent fashion editor. She trained at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and studied method acting under Lee Strasberg. Her early career saw her immersed in avant‑garde theatre and Andy Warhol's Factory scene in the 1960s.

Over six decades, Kirkland appeared in more than 250 films and television projects, ranging from cult classics to mainstream hits. Her most celebrated role came in Anna (1987), which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress and a Golden Globe win. She also appeared in The Sting, JFK, and numerous television series.

In her later years, Kirkland continued to work steadily, appearing in films such as Bruce Almighty (2003), Suburban Gothic (2014), and 80 for Brady (2023). She also made guest appearances on popular shows including Roseanne, Days of Our Lives, Felicity, and Criminal Minds. These roles kept her in the public eye and demonstrated her enduring versatility, as noted by TV Guide.

Health Struggles

In her final year, Kirkland endured a string of serious medical crises. According to a GoFundMe page created in late 2024, she fractured four bones in her neck, her right wrist, and her left hip. Her representative, Michael Greene, confirmed that Kirkland entered hospice care in Palm Springs as her health deteriorated.

She also battled dementia, which compounded her difficulties. MassLive reported that her condition worsened rapidly in the months leading up to her death, while Independent highlighted her dementia diagnosis.

Financial Hardship

Despite her long career, Kirkland reportedly died 'flat broke.' Friends and supporters launched fundraising campaigns to cover her medical expenses, seeking $65,000 to pay for care beyond what insurance would cover.

Her situation underscores the lack of safety nets for performers who, despite decades of work, often struggle with medical bills and living costs in later life. As Legacy.com's obituary reflected, Kirkland's financial struggles were as much a part of her story as her artistic triumphs.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the exact financial state of Kirkland at the time of her death. Reports of her being 'flat broke' are based on fundraising appeals and statements from friends, and should be taken with caution.

Hospice Care and Passing

Kirkland's final days were spent in hospice care, where she received palliative treatment for her injuries and infections. She died on 11 November 2025 at the age of 84. Her death was confirmed by her representative and reported widely across entertainment media.

Memorial services were planned in Palm Springs and New York, reflecting her ties to both cities, according to Parade.

Tributes and Hollywood Reaction

Following her death, tributes poured in from across Hollywood. Actress Jennifer Tilly shared a heartfelt message on X, recalling their work together on Sallywood and praising Kirkland's humour and resilience. Other colleagues described her as 'fearless' and 'self‑deprecating,' qualities that defined her career.

Industry outlets highlighted her influence on independent cinema and her mentorship of younger actors. As Yahoo Entertainment noted, her passing sparked renewed discussion about the precarious lives of ageing stars. InspireMore collected tributes from fans and fellow performers, while Metro emphasised her courage in battling dementia.

Legacy and Reflection

Sally Kirkland's story is both inspiring and sobering. She was a trailblazer in independent cinema, a Golden Globe winner, and an actress who brought depth and authenticity to every role. Yet her final chapter highlights the vulnerability of even celebrated performers when faced with illness and financial insecurity.

Sally Kirkland's death marks the end of a remarkable career defined by artistry and perseverance. She leaves behind a body of work that continues to inspire, but her final days serve as a reminder of the fragility of life in Hollywood. Flat broke and in hospice care, she nevertheless remained a legend whose contributions to film and theatre will not be forgotten.