Perrie Edwards is pregnant and she shared the exciting news on Monday through a series of photos of her baby bump.

The singer announced her pregnancy in a couple of black and white studio photos shared on Instagram. The first is a close-up shot of her growing belly and the second shows her with her boyfriend and baby daddy Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The couple beamed with happiness as they anticipate becoming first-time parents.

"So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You. We can't wait to meet you baby Ox!" Edwards captioned the photos.

Her bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall shared their congratulations. Pinnock wrote, "I'm so happy for you both" while Thirlwall said she is the "luckiest auntie in the world!"

Edwards' mother even shared her excitement to see her grandchild as she tweeted, "Massive congratulations to my beautiful daughter Perrie and Alexander...I am bursting with pride ... and cannot wait to see my grandchild.. as I said ... Babies on tour lol."

I’m so happy for you both! ??? https://t.co/BAkZgNiFAh — Leigh-Anne Pinnock (@iamleighanne) May 10, 2021

It is not clear how many months the singer is into her pregnancy. But kudos to her for having kept it secret all this time. According to The Sun, she shared throwback photos on social media and wore baggy clothes like the flowy silk outfit she donned at the Capital Radio studios on April 30.

Both Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock wore loose clothes at the time as seen in the photo below Little did fans know that they were hiding their baby bumps. Jade Thirlwall also wore baggy clothes to avoid suspicions.

This is why we are sisters ?? pic.twitter.com/WcTHzUNM7p — Leigh-Anne Pinnock (@iamleighanne) May 10, 2021

Edwards announced her pregnancy just days after Pinnock shared photos from her maternity shoot to her fans. The 29-year old stunned in emerald green as she posed for photos with her fiancé Andre Gray.

"We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true... we can't wait to meet you," she captioned the pictures.

We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true... we can't wait to meet you. ❤️? pic.twitter.com/eSYVPd5DOZ — Little Mix (@LittleMix) May 4, 2021

Interestingly, Edwards and Pinnock are not the only Little Mix members who are pregnant. Their manager Sam Cox is also expecting and the trio marked the exciting moment with a photo.