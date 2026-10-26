Donald Trump has faced criticism over footage that appears to show him watching Nicki Minaj descend the stairs after she expressed support for him at a rally in Port Huron, Michigan, on 25 October, according to the Irish Star.

Minaj had joined the president on stage inside a hockey arena. Viewers quoted in the report objected both to his apparent gaze as she departed and to remarks about her body during the event, describing his conduct as 'disgusting'.

Irish Star does not specify the year of the rally. Its account links the reaction to the footage with criticism of Trump's comments, while leaving his precise focus as Minaj walked down the stairs open to interpretation.

Trump Footage Draws Objections

Donk Media posted a clip of Minaj on X, accompanied by a caption quoting her promise of continued support for Trump. The account characterised him as closely watching her descend the stairs after speaking.

According to the report, Trump appears to observe Minaj intently in the clip. Some viewers interpreted that moment in light of his comments about her body. Their interpretation does not establish exactly what he was looking at or what he intended.

Irish Star describes the footage and the reactions it prompted, but its account does not establish exactly where Trump was looking as Minaj descended the stairs. IBTimes UK has not independently verified the footage.

Minaj's appearance and her support for Trump are reported separately from the allegations about his gaze. The report does not establish her own interpretation of the moment as she left the stage.

Trump Comments About Minaj Attract Criticism

According to the report, Trump stated during the event that his eyes had once looked at Minaj's 'one hell of a beautiful a**.' The account also reports his comment that one of her body parts was 'hard to miss'.

These remarks provided context for the objections quoted by Irish Star. Several responses focused on Trump's treatment of Minaj, while others criticised people applauding and cheering at the event.

One viewer wrote, 'Who are all of these disgusting people clapping and cheering for this? Gross.'

Another commented, 'This behaviour of his should receive ZERO APPLAUSE.'

The criticism also extended to Minaj. One user described the pair as 'Two gross, stupid people.' Another response read, 'Oh brother.'

The report presents these comments as examples of the online discussion surrounding her appearance. They document objections from individual viewers, but Irish Star provides no engagement figures or count establishing how representative those responses were.

One Trump ally after his Nicki Minaj quote: “The closing here has been ass, both literally and figuratively.” pic.twitter.com/7LMcCwwBtl — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 26, 2026

Trump Reaction Reflects Viewers' Concerns

One commenter questioned why people continued to excuse Trump's conduct and described feeling depressed by what they regarded as the objectification of a woman on camera.

'I can't stand Trump, but this literally makes me depressed. Our President on live camera objectifying a woman, reducing her to nothing more than her backside. Every woman should be ashamed of him.'

That response expresses the viewer's judgement of the president's behaviour. The report characterises the wider reaction as overwhelmingly critical and states that praise was virtually absent, although it supplies no systematic measure supporting that assessment.

Irish Star describes Minaj's appearance as a demonstration of support for Trump. It includes no statement from either Minaj or the president responding to the criticism of his conduct at the rally.