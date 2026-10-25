President Donald Trump described his recent midterm campaigning as 'not normal' during a speech in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday, 24 October, as he commented on his hoarse voice and the strain of addressing numerous rallies.

Trump, 80, had been campaigning for Republican Party candidates ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. His wife, Melania Trump, 56, accompanied him in Florida as he questioned whether his voice would hold through the campaign trail.

White House aide Margo Martin posted footage of the remarks to her Instagram Stories on Saturday. Melania attended the speech after being absent from numerous Trump events during his second presidential term, according to the supplied account.

Trump Explains the Strain of Midterm Campaigning

The account describes footage of Trump discussing a 'strain on your voice' and commenting that 'it's not normal' to deliver speeches at so many rallies. His remarks concerned the demands of campaigning. The supplied material contains no medical diagnosis or official health statement.

'It's hard because im not campaigning for myself I'm campaigning for other people, some of who I don't know, but in all cases I found to be very good. Some are really outstanding people,' Trump continued.

Martin, who shared the footage, had recently stepped away temporarily from her White House duties, the supplied account states.

Trump Continues Midterm Campaigning in Georgia

Trump later travelled to Perry, Georgia, on Saturday to support Republican midterm contenders. During his remarks, he criticised Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar, 44, and promoted unverified claims about her marriage.

The supplied account reports that Trump promoted claims that Omar married her brother, identified in the allegation as Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, in 2009 to assist him in securing US immigration status. It describes the claim as speculation and supplies no documentation establishing it.

The account also reports that Homeland Security Investigations searched Omar's Washington, DC, residence on 12 October. According to that account, unnamed sources indicated that HSI was pursuing a criminal fraud investigation into her immigration paperwork.

No HSI statement or court records accompany the supplied material. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the reported search, the claimed investigation or the marriage allegation.

Jeffries Responds to Trump Over Omar

Omar responded on X following the reported search, writing, 'I'm ok. Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement. For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation.'

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries defended Omar after Trump's Georgia remarks in a statement released on 24 October.

'Donald Trump has consistently trafficked in vile and xenophobic rhetoric against the Somali American community, targeting Congresswoman Ilhan Omar with unhinged personal attacks and baseless accusations,' Jeffries wrote.

'After lawlessly sending his violent DHS machine to Congresswoman Omar's home earlier this month, the President is once again peddling sick propaganda against her at a moment when political violence is surging.'

His statement continued, 'We aggressively oppose the weaponization of the federal government against Congresswoman Omar, who continues to work hard on behalf of her constituents in Minnesota with strength and dignity. Accountability is coming for the Trump Cartel and all of their lawless sycophants.'