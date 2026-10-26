Nicki Minaj reacted on X with emojis on 25 October after White House communications director Steven Cheung jokingly suggested she could become press secretary. His post did not confirm that President Donald Trump was considering her for the position.

The exchange followed a viral claim about a possible appointment circulated by the X account @PopBase on 19 October. Cheung's subsequent mock interview with the rapper added to the discussion, according to the New York Post.

Nicki Minaj Responds To Press Secretary Suggestion

Cheung's video, released on X on 25 October, featured questions about the economy, Trump's campaigning and polls. The New York Post reported that the communications director conducted the mock interview while touring on Air Force One.

Minaj complimented the president during the exchange. Cheung accompanied the clip with a suggestion that she could be the next person to take on the role.

'Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary! @NICKIMINAJ'

Minaj shared the clip that day, adding a US flag and a grinning face with sweat emoji. Her response contained no statement that she had been offered or accepted the role.

The speculation also featured in comedy sketches, including one on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that depicted Minaj as a replacement for Katie Zacharia.

Nicki Minaj Praises Trump's Economic Credentials

During the interview, Minaj linked her confidence in Trump's economic leadership to his business background. According to the New York Post, she also described him as strong and unwilling to allow foreign countries to take advantage of the US.

Her answer about his campaign work praised his long hours and asserted that he was campaigning to support other Republicans.

'Well, it's exploding because we have a president who understands economics. I've said before the president is naturally a businessman, he's worked his way out of, you know, not having a dollar left in the bank. So if he can do that with himself and his own finances, surely he knows what to do with the country... Absolutely not. You have a man who's won three elections, you know, legacy media continues to attack him left and right, and what does he do? He wakes up at 4:00 in the morning, [and] he outworks people that are half his age.'

Her claim about three election victories was inaccurate. Trump won the US presidential elections in 2016 and 2024 and lost to Joe Biden in 2020.

Nicki Minaj Dismisses Polls And Urges Voting

Minaj also invoked former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton when responding to Cheung's remarks about polls. She alleged that the polls were intended to discourage Republican voters.

'Let's ask Hillary Clinton how fake the fake polls are. We don't pay those polls any mind. Obviously they are to deter our voters from going out and casting their vote... we need not let anything stand in our way from taking it all the way.'

Minaj has previously described herself as the president's number one fan. She attended the Trump Accounts Summit with him on 28 January 2026 at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, DC.

There has been no confirmed announcement that Minaj will become the next White House press secretary.