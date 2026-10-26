Samantha Markle defended her father, Thomas Markle Sr., and questioned her brother's motives in remarks shared by journalist Dan Wootton amid reports of an investigation involving alleged child sexual abuse material. The allegations against Thomas Sr. have not been proven in court.

The comments follow years of estrangement between Meghan Markle and her father. Their relationship deteriorated publicly around her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, which Thomas Sr. did not attend. Samantha and their brother, Thomas Markle Jr., have also publicly criticised Meghan over the years.

Samantha's remarks included an unsupported suggestion that Meghan might have paid Thomas Jr. She provided no evidence of a payment, and the available account establishes no connection between Meghan and the reported investigation. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify Samantha's allegations.

Samantha Markle Attributes Brother's Comments to Family Dispute

In comments shared by Wootton on X, Samantha alleged that Thomas Jr. resented the withdrawal of financial support from their father. That was her explanation for his decision to speak out, rather than an independently established account of his motives.

'I see dad everyday. I think my brother wants revenge because the money wagon was cut off,' she stated.

Her claim about financial support and her characterisation of Thomas Jr.'s intentions remain unsubstantiated. His response to Samantha's latest remarks has not been established in the available account.

Samantha also claimed that Meghan had previously praised their father in The Tig and a UN women's speech.

She questioned whether the controversy involved a publicity effort. She supplied no publicly verified evidence of coordination. Neither that suggestion nor her question about a possible payment establishes that Meghan or Thomas Jr. arranged the reported allegations.

Samantha Markle Questions Access to Father's Computers

Samantha challenged the suggested connection between any alleged material and her father's devices. She cited his stay in a rehabilitation hospital and claimed that his computers had been outside his possession for an extended period.

'I haven't seen any proof that that came from my dad's devices,' she told Wootton.

'My dad was in a rehabilitation hospital and the computers were not in his possession for a couple of years so anyone could have had them,' she claimed.

That account does not identify who accessed the computers or establish that anyone altered evidence. Samantha's suggestion that the devices could have been accessible to others is not a finding by investigators.

The existence of an investigation would not establish guilt. Questions about the computers remain unresolved in the available reporting, which provides no investigative conclusion about their handling or contents.

BREAKING RIGHT NOW: Samantha Markle speaks out over her brother Thomas Markle Jr shopping Meghan's dad Thomas Markle to the police.

She tells Dan Wootton Outspoken: "I haven't seen any proof that that came from my dad's devices. My dad was in a rehabilitation hospital and the… pic.twitter.com/2EfyCuQuUK — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) October 22, 2026

Samantha Markle Remarks Prompt Disagreement Over Meghan

The social media responses included disagreement over whether Meghan should be drawn into a reported matter involving her father and brother. One X commenter challenged that connection directly.

'Why is Meghan being dragged into an investigation involving HER father and HER brother?' the commenter questioned.

Another commenter expressed support for Samantha and Thomas Sr., while making that position conditional on evidence emerging.

'Unless actual evidence comes out, I'm siding with Samantha and Thomas, Sr.,' the commenter wrote.

Those posts express personal views and do not provide evidence about the reported allegations. The account does not establish a response from Meghan to Samantha's payment question.