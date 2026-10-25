Donald Trump faced criticism over what X users described as a 'baby voice' mocking Americans concerned about high gas prices during a rally in Georgia. The supplied account places the event on a Saturday without specifying its date and reports a US average of $4.28 a gallon.

The criticism followed Trump's remarks about money generated by the oil and gas industry while Americans faced higher prices at the pump. He described advisers urging him to avoid mentioning those earnings because people were paying more, but proceeded to discuss them.

Trump Discusses Oil Earnings

Trump predicted news coverage would portray him as boasting about money while people were suffering at the pump. Describing his decision to speak anyway, he stated, 'I don't give a damn, I'm gonna say it'.

That quotation concerned his decision to discuss the earnings. Critics interpreted it as indifference towards Americans facing higher petrol costs, but it does not itself establish his motives or any personal financial benefit.

'We're making a freaking fortune,' Trump added.

He linked the money to developments in the Middle East and referred to oil from Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. He also mentioned Venezuela and Greenland, claiming the country was making 'hundreds and hundreds of billions, trillions of dollars'.

The supplied material does not substantiate those amounts or establish how much represented company earnings or money received by the country. Trump also predicted that prices would fall, without providing a timetable in the quoted remarks.

Trump 'Baby Voice' Criticism Emerges On X

One X user quoted in the account described Trump as adopting a 'widdle baby voice' to mock people complaining about high gas prices. The commenter also claimed that he hated the people who voted for him.

Another wrote, 'He doesn't give a damn because he's making a freakin fortune!' A further commenter questioned whether Trump was disregarding Americans' petrol costs because oil companies that supported him were making money.

These were commenters' interpretations. The supplied material contains neither identifiable account details nor the underlying posts, and their claims about Trump's feelings and personal enrichment remain unverified.

The source quotes several critical responses, but provides no engagement figures or evidence establishing how widely those views were shared.

Trump here does a widdle baby voice to mock people who are complaining about high gas prices, explaining that the oil and gas industry is making “hundreds of billions, trillions.”



It’s never been clearer how much he hates the people who voted for him. pic.twitter.com/cOITE9fBaz — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) October 25, 2026

Trump Campaign Allegation And Household Costs

The supplied account also alleges that Trump sought $1 billion (£750 million) from oil industry executives for his 2024 presidential campaign in exchange for tax breaks and deregulation. It provides no underlying documentation for that alleged arrangement.

It cites a report by Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer claiming that the administration delivered benefits worth hundreds of billions of dollars to polluters. The account describes its release as 'last month' without identifying the month or year.

According to the account, the Center for American Progress reported gas prices 43% higher and diesel prices 68% higher than before the Iran war. It also records average gas prices of $2.98 a gallon on 27 February, described as the day before the first strikes. No year is supplied for that date.

The account attributes an estimate of almost $2,000 (£1,495) per household in costs from the administration's war with Iran to Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics. It dates his estimate to early October without specifying the year.