During a 60 Minutes interview on Sunday, 8 November, Ross Douthat questioned Donald Trump about a Forbes estimate that his net worth had increased by approximately $3 billion (£2.3 billion). Douthat raised the reported increase in connection with Trump's return to the White House.

Trump replied: 'So did everyone's.'

Douthat pointed out that his own finances had not enjoyed a similar boost. Trump suggested he should have owned shares before insisting that he devotes almost no attention to his personal wealth.

'I devote almost no time to my net worth,' Trump said. 'I don't care.'

He did not provide a figure for the increase. Instead, he said he had more money than he had ever expected to have, adding: 'I guess it's gone up, I don't even know.'

Who Is Overseeing Trump's Money?

Trump said one of his sons keeps an eye on his finances, describing him as 'a very straight, good guy'. The president did not identify which son he meant.

DOUTHAT: Your net worth went up by $3 billion



TRUMP: So did everyone’s



DOUTHAT: My net worth did not go up by $3 billion



TRUMP: You should’ve owned stock. I have a lot of money. Far more than I ever thought I’d have pic.twitter.com/dkq7LixMy0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 8, 2026

'He watches over money. I don't even talk to him about it,' Trump said.

He also rejected the suggestion that his cash reserves were a recent development.

'I have a lot of cash. I've had a lot of cash long before I came in here,' he said.

Trump also claimed that he does not take a presidential salary, saying: 'I don't take a salary, you know.'

What Has Driven the Reported Rise in His Fortune?

Financial journalist Dan Alexander has examined several business interests linked to Trump and his family, including Trump Media & Technology Group, cryptocurrency ventures and overseas licensing arrangements.

Trump Media, the company behind Truth Social, began trading publicly in March 2024. Alexander estimated that Trump's stake in the company added approximately $1.88 billion (£1.43 billion) to his net worth between its public listing and the autumn of that year.

Alexander reported that Trump's international licensing business generated $61 million (£46 million) in 2025, an estimated 30 per cent increase from 2024. The business also generated substantial income through overseas development and branding arrangements, including deals in the Middle East.

The figures have fuelled questions about the relationship between Trump's private business interests and his public responsibilities. However, the White House has rejected suggestions that his holdings create conflicts of interest.

White House Rejects Conflict-of-Interest Claims

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said that Trump's assets were held in a trust managed by his children.

'President Trump only acts in the best interests of the American public, which is why they overwhelmingly re-elected him to this office, despite years of lies and false accusations against him and his businesses from the fake news media. President Trump's assets are in a trust managed by his children. There are no conflicts of interest,' Kelly said.

Trump's comments are likely to renew debate over the growth of his wealth while in office, particularly as his business interests attract scrutiny. The White House has denied wrongdoing, and the interview did not independently establish the precise extent of his wealth or resolve concerns about his business arrangements.