Donald Trump claimed he pays little attention to his net worth after Ross Douthat questioned him about a reported $3 billion increase in his personal wealth during a 60 Minutes interview broadcast on 8 November.

Douthat cited a Forbes estimate that Trump's fortune had grown by that amount since his return to office. 'So did everyone's,' Trump replied. The CBS host pushed back, pointing out that his own net worth had not increased by $3 billion.

Trump suggested he should have invested in stocks before describing how little time he spends managing his finances. 'I devote almost no time to my net worth,' he claimed. 'I don't care.'

Trump Addresses His Reported Financial Surge

The president acknowledged that he had accumulated more wealth than he ever anticipated, but declined to specify by how much. 'I guess it's gone up, I don't even know.'

He identified one of his sons as the person overseeing his finances, without naming him during the interview. 'I have a son who's a very straight, good guy,' Trump said.

'He watches over money. I don't even talk to him about it.' Trump also pushed back against any implication that his cash reserves were newly acquired. 'I have a lot of cash. I've had a lot of cash long before I came in here.'

Some viewers ridiculed his response in comments on X, with one commenter writing, 'Mine went down.'

The Businesses Behind Trump's Reported Financial Surge

Financial journalist Dan Alexander examined the sources of Trump's wealth growth, focusing on his media company, cryptocurrency ventures and overseas licensing deals.

Trump Media and Technology Group, which owns Truth Social, went public in March 2024. Alexander estimated that the company added $1.88 billion to Trump's net worth between March and the autumn of that year.

The timeframe for that estimate was March to autumn 2024. The $3 billion increase raised by Douthat concerned the period since Trump's return to office, according to the Forbes estimate he cited.

The family's cryptocurrency venture, World Liberty Financial, also drew significant foreign investment. According to CNN, an investment firm linked to the United Arab Emirates purchased a $500 million stake in the company.

White House Responds Over Trump's Reported Financial Surge

In response to CNN's coverage, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly dismissed suggestions that the president's business interests posed conflicts of interest. She stated that Trump's assets were held in a trust managed by his children.

'President Trump only acts in the best interests of the American public – which is why they overwhelmingly re-elected him to this office, despite years of lies and false accusations against him and his businesses from the fake news media. President Trump's assets are in a trust managed by his children. There are no conflicts of interest,' Kelly told CNN.

Alexander further estimated that Trump or his family received more than $107 million in annual overseas licensing income in 2024 and 2025, including from developments in the Middle East.

During the interview, Trump pointed to his decision to waive his presidential salary while addressing questions about his finances. 'I don't take a salary, you know,' he told the host.