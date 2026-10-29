Wall Street trading firms are paying up to $100,000 (£74,000) a month for faster access to President Donald Trump's Truth Social posts, potentially giving automated trading systems an edge when his statements move financial markets.

Bloomberg, Susquehanna International Group, and Jump Trading have reportedly signed up for Truth API, a paid data service operated by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG). The service delivers posts through a direct digital feed, allowing subscribers to receive them faster than people monitoring the social media platform manually.

The arrangement raises questions about market fairness and the commercial value of presidential communications. Although the posts are publicly available, even a small timing advantage could matter when prices shift rapidly in response to political announcements.

Why Milliseconds Matter to Algorithmic Traders

Trump Media officials have described the service's timing advantage as approximately 50 milliseconds, or 0.05 seconds. High-frequency trading firms use algorithms to analyse information and submit orders at speeds far beyond human reaction times, making faster data delivery potentially valuable.

Truth API was announced in July 2026 and launched on 1 August. Trump Media has said subscribers generally pay between $60,000 and $100,000 (£44,000 to £74,000) a month, although individual contract prices have not been disclosed.

Trump's posts can concern tariffs, international conflicts and economic policy, all of which can affect financial markets. In April, oil futures fell after he announced a ceasefire in the Iran war on Truth Social, illustrating how his statements can coincide with rapid price movements.

A faster feed does not guarantee profits. Outcomes depend on the content of each post, market conditions and how other traders respond. There is no established evidence that the named customers have profited from the service or received information before it was published.

Trump Family Stake Raises Conflict-of-Interest Questions

The arrangement has attracted scrutiny because the president's family retains a substantial financial interest in the company selling access to his posts. The Trump family trust owns about 41% of Trump Media, and the president is its sole beneficiary. Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify Donald Trump Jr as trustee, with voting and investment authority over the trust's shares.

In July, Democratic senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Adam Schiff of California asked the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to investigate whether the service raised securities-law concerns. Their request did not establish that any law had been broken, and the SEC declined to comment.

Trump Media has defended Truth API as an industry-standard data product, saying there is 'significant demand across industries.' The company also accused unnamed sources of spreading misleading information intended to harm its business, customers, and shareholders.

White House spokesman Davis Ingle said neither Trump nor his family was directly involved in portfolio investment decisions. He did not directly address the allegations concerning the president's use of his office.

Lawsuit Challenges Paid Access to Official Announcements

A separate legal challenge questions whether official government announcements should be distributed through a platform where faster access is sold to paying customers. Intercept Media and the Freedom of the Press Foundation sued Trump in August, seeking to block the White House from posting official government announcements exclusively on Truth Social while the paid feed exists. The plaintiffs argue that charging for faster access could create unequal access to public information and raise constitutional concerns.

The case remains unresolved in the reporting available for this article. Its allegations have not been established as legal violations by a court. Trump Media said in August that it had signed more than 10 customer agreements, primarily with Wall Street trading firms, although that total has not been independently confirmed. The company sees the service as a potential recurring revenue stream, but the terms of individual customer contracts remain undisclosed.

For ordinary investors, the central issue is whether a paid speed advantage can influence who reacts first when presidential statements trigger market volatility, even when the underlying information is ultimately public.