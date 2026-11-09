Asked on 60 Minutes whether foreign investors in his family's cryptocurrency company believe they are buying influence with his government, President Donald Trump replied, 'I don't know'.

Correspondent Ross Douthat recorded the interview at the White House on 6 November, Trump's first sit-down since Republicans lost both chambers of Congress in the midterms. It aired two days later.

Douthat had noted World Liberty Financial, which Trump confirmed he co-owns, is partly owned by investors connected to the UAE government. Asked why that would not look corrupt if it involved the Biden family, Trump said, 'Because I know nothing about it.'

Trump went on to say every president faces a similar problem with departing aides. 'No matter what they do there's a conflict, because the president is all-encompassing,' he said.

It echoed his reply to reporters asking about the UAE stake on 2 February 2026. 'I don't know about it,' he said then, adding, 'I guess they get investments from different people.'

The $500 Million Emirati Stake in World Liberty

The Wall Street Journal had reported the deal the previous weekend, citing company documents. Aryam Investment 1, an Abu Dhabi firm backed by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, agreed to buy 49% of World Liberty for $500 million (£375 million). Eric Trump signed it four days before his father's January 2025 inauguration.

Tahnoon is the UAE's national security adviser and a brother of its president. Of the first payment, $187 million (£140 million) went to Trump family entities, the Journal reported. At least $31 million (£23 million) went to entities affiliated with the family of Steve Witkoff, later Trump's Middle East envoy. The White House says Witkoff has divested.

In May 2025, the administration reportedly reached a preliminary agreement to let the UAE import 500,000 Nvidia chips a year. Weeks earlier, MGX, another Tahnoon-led firm, used World Liberty's USD1 stablecoin for a $2 billion (£1.5 billion) investment in Binance. No link between these deals has been established.

World Liberty spokesperson David Wachsman said in February 2026 neither Trump nor Witkoff was involved and that any claim tying the stake to chip policy is '100% false'. The White House added that Trump's assets are held in a trust managed by his children.

Trump pardoned Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, who had pleaded guilty to anti-money laundering violations, in October 2025. The White House said Zhao was prosecuted by the Biden administration 'in their war on cryptocurrency.' Zhao told Fox News he has never met Trump, 'There's no deal, there has never been any discussions.'

House Democrats Turn to World Liberty Financial

Democrats gain subpoena power in January. Incoming House Oversight Committee chair Robert Garcia responded with two words: 'Lawyer up'. He has told Punchbowl News the panel will investigate 'Trump crypto schemes'. White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis called the plans a 'decade long witch hunt.'

The UAE ownership also surfaced in court. Tron founder Justin Sun, who says he put $45 million (£34 million) into World Liberty's tokens, sued in April 2026 after they were frozen. World Liberty countersued him for defamation. Sun denies its claims.

On 3 November 2026, Sun said his lawyers had asked a California federal court to sanction the company for listing Florida as its only citizenship before adding the UAE. World Liberty argues the court lacks jurisdiction because foreign parties are on both sides. A hearing is set for 10 December 2026.