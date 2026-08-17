A handful of handwritten letters, described as unusually affectionate, has resurfaced online, reigniting speculation about Donald Trump's relationship with former White House aide Natalie Harp. However, there is no evidence confirming a romantic or sexual relationship between Trump and Harp, and the allegations should be treated as speculation.

Harp's words, including the line 'I want to bring you joy', have drawn renewed attention to the pair's reported closeness and revived affair rumours. The available reporting points to an unusually close and highly trusted aide-president relationship, leaving the more sensational claims firmly in the realm of speculation.

The 'Adoring' Letters That Left Trump's Circle Uneasy

According to Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, Harp has reportedly left handwritten letters for Trump in his 'personal spaces'. The alleged notes raised eyebrows because of their unusually intimate tone for correspondence between a president and an aide.

Harp reportedly wrote that Trump was 'all that matters' to her. In one passage, she wrote: 'You are all that matters to me ... I want to bring you joy.' The details were reported by New York Times journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan in their book, which draws on more than 1,000 interviews.

The tone of the notes reportedly left some around the president uncomfortable. Their resurfacing has been enough to send 'affair' trending once again, with users combing back through old clips of the pair together for clues. However, the book does not establish that the relationship was romantic, and its claims about the letters are based on accounts from sources familiar with Trump's orbit rather than independent evidence of an affair.

Trump's aide Natalie Harp has reportedly written him a series of "adoring letters" left in "personal spaces":



“You are all that matters to me." pic.twitter.com/cgRHyb8pbS — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) August 17, 2026

Social Media Reacts to Trump Aide Letters

While the book's reporting has prompted renewed interest, many social media users have gone significantly further than the evidence warrants, making unfounded claims. One user wrote it was 'starting to sound more like a love affair', while another said their 'hot take' was that the pair were having 'an emotional affair, not a sexual one'.

Others were blunter still, with one declaring 'these two are in love with each other'. A different user wrote, 'Where are the Twitter users who said I was lying when I said they were lovers?'

Meanwhile, another said they were not shocked by the affair rumours because of Trump's history of infidelity allegations. 'Is anyone surprised Trump cheating on trophy wife who was former Epstein girl,' the X user opined. Neither Trump nor Harp has publicly commented on the affair speculation.

Starting to sound more like a love affair. — Erick M. (@erickmiles) August 17, 2026

My hot take is that Natalie Harp and Trump are having an emotional affair, not a sexual one. She is deeply devoted to him, and he craves that constant validation. https://t.co/Q7AlAqIZ85 — Patricia Eguino (@PatriciaEguino) August 17, 2026

She’s his mistress AND his caretaker



Trump’s dementia is so bad right know he doesn’t know when to control his bowels anymore and needs Natalie around all time to clean him up — Greg 🚭🚯 (@gregalmonte_) August 17, 2026

Why Regime Change Reignited the Rumour Mill

The story first gained renewed attention in June following the publication of Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump. Haberman and Swan's book, released on 23 June, examines Trump's return to the White House and draws on more than 1,000 interviews with hundreds of people.

The book claims Trump nicknamed Harp 'Nathalie', using a French pronunciation, and reportedly said she was the 'only one who loved him as much as his wife and kids'. Trump was also reportedly heard saying, 'She'll never leave me.'

Harp, a former conservative television presenter who has worked for Fox News and One America News, became a fixture of Trump's post-presidency circle at Mar-a-Lago, trailing him around the golf course and printing favourable news stories and social media posts for him to read. Once Trump returned to office, Harp remained a constant presence around the president and was portrayed in the book as one of his most devoted aides.

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Her reported responsibilities included fetching items for Trump and supplying him with information and material he requested. The book also describes Harp as having significant influence over the information Trump receives, including material prepared for his Truth Social account. She reportedly accompanied him on the golf course, providing him 'with a fresh stream of positive news stories and social media comments that she would often read aloud and later follow up with copies from the portable printer she carried around', the journalists wrote.

A key detail that should be treated carefully is the claim that Harp showed Trump footage of the assassination attempt on his life. According to Regime Change, Trump was actually informed of the shooting by his son Barron, who called him after learning about the attack.

White House spokesperson Kush Desai has dismissed the coverage of Harp, describing her as a 'beloved White House Official' and saying the 'Fake News Media will never understand what it's like to be as trusted and admired as her'. While the letters and Harp's unusually close access to Trump have fuelled online speculation, there is currently no verified evidence that the pair are having an affair.