Tiger Woods has remained friends with President Donald Trump to the point that he even called the latter right after his most recent vehicular accident. Bodycam footage from the incident revealed the golfer telling a police officer that he was just on a call with Trump.

The surreal scene, captured by several law enforcement cameras, shows a visibly disoriented Woods struggling to maintain his balance. Before the handcuffs were even applied, the legendary golfer made a claim that has since set social media ablaze. He informed the responding deputies that he had just spoken with the POTUS.

Bodycam Footage Reveals Unexpected Phone Call To President Trump

The explosive bodycam footage obtained by the New York Post, released on Thursday, provides an unfiltered look at the moments leading up to the arrest of the 50-year-old athlete and shortly after he rolled his Land Rover SUV. In the video, an officer can be heard calling the golfer, 'Mr. Woods.'

Woods can be heard saying, 'Thank you so much. All right. You got it. Bye,' into his mobile phone while approaching the police and before hanging up. The officer informed the golfer to return to the cruiser and he casually replied, 'Yeah, I was just talking with the president.'

While it was not immediately confirmed if he was referring to President Donald Trump, the context of their long-standing friendship strongly suggests it. Further complicating the personal narrative is the fact that Vanessa Trump, the president's former daughter-in-law, is currently dating the golfer.

Another footage also captures the moment Woods was informed he would be taken into custody. He appeared astonished by the news. Woods agreed to a Breathalyzer test that showed no signs of alcohol consumption. He, however, refused a urine test.

"I was just talking with the president.” Tiger Woods told police he called Trump after he rolled his vehicle, and moments before he was arrested for DUI, according to bodycam video. https://t.co/fZLmpppFSl pic.twitter.com/yDzyBXwkuA — New York Post (@nypost) April 2, 2026

A Decades-Long Bond Forged On Professional Golf Courses

The relationship between Donald Trump and Tiger Woods is one of the most durable friendships in the public eye. The two have been close for over a decade, frequently playing rounds of golf together at various clubs in Florida and New Jersey.

Their bond predates the presidency, having shared numerous private dinners, business discussions, and golf games over the years. Woods spoke about his special bond with Trump in a previous interview when asked about their friendship.

'Well, I've known Donald for a number of years,' Woods said, per ASAP Sports. 'We've played golf together. We've had dinner together. I've known him pre-presidency and obviously during his presidency.'

The pair even played golf after Trump's 2016 election. They also bonded over the same sport during Thanksgiving 2025.

'[What] most impressed me was how far he hits the ball at 70 years old,' Woods said of Trump. 'He takes a pretty good lash.'

Trump has often been a vocal defender of Woods, even calling the latter a 'very close friend of mine' and an 'amazing person.' Following Woods' March arrest, Trump told reporters, 'I feel so badly. He's got some difficulty. There was an accident and that's all I know.'

Rollover Incident And Subsequent DUI Arrest

The crash itself occurred on a quiet residential road on 27 March 2026, when Woods' vehicle clipped a truck and rolled onto its side. Woods was operating a Land Rover, a vehicle typically valued at approximately £110,000 ($132,000), which sustained significant damage during the high-speed impact. Although the SUV was found in a state of ruin, neither Woods nor the driver of the other vehicle suffered any physical injuries.

Upon searching the golfer, authorities discovered two white pills in his pocket, which were later identified as the painkiller hydrocodone. While a Breathalyzer test returned a result of 0.00 for alcohol, the presence of prescription opioids led to the suspicion of impairment. Woods allegedly told officers he was looking at his phone and changing the radio station at the time of the collision.

The golfer eventually pleaded not guilty to the charges on Tuesday. Shortly after the court appearance, he released a statement on X (formerly Twitter) announcing he would step away from professional golf. He intends to enter an inpatient treatment facility to address his health and well-being. This marks his fourth major vehicular accident since 2009.