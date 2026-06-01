A viral photograph of President Donald Trump sitting inside a limousine has reignited debate about his health, prompting political commentator David Pakman to address the renewed speculation. While Pakman stopped short of making any medical claims, he argued that the image has resonated because it comes after years of public scrutiny surrounding Trump's physical and cognitive condition.

The discussion has spread across social media, where users have continued analysing the president's appearance. At the same time, the White House has maintained that Trump remains fully capable of carrying out his duties.

Trump's Alleged 'Dementia Face' Explained

Pakman shared a viral photo of the US president making the rounds online on TikTok. The snap features a 'sort of slack-jawed Trump', and, according to him, that appearance is sometimes called 'dementia face'.

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'What can sometimes happen to people as they age and particularly when they have dementia is that they lose muscle tone in the muscles required to hold the mouth shut,' he explained. 'You might not think of it, but if you sort of put your face and rest to keep the mouth closed that does actually require some muscle and sometimes you see that ability diminish in people with dementia.'

He, however, clarified that the image alone cannot be used to diagnose a medical condition. 'Nobody can diagnose dementia from a photograph. We can't diagnose Parkinson's from a picture. We can't really diagnose any neurological condition from a single frame,' he explained.

Pakman argued that the image became significant because it appeared alongside ongoing questions about Trump's health and the administration's handling of medical information. He wondered why the White House is seemingly 'controlling' the information about Trump's health.

'The picture doesn't prove dementia. I think if anybody's out there diagnosing because of this picture it's a mistake. But the story, it's the administration is insisting. and they have for 10 years. with propaganda documents that Trump is in perfect health and every couple of days something new happens that make us say "what on earth is going on?"' he concluded, pointing to perceived inconsistencies between the administration's explanations and Trump's behaviour.

Multiple Trump Health Incidents That Fuelled Dementia Rumours

The latest discussion follows several years of speculation about Trump's health. Earlier reports focused on his behaviour during meetings with oil executives, where critics claimed some of his remarks appeared unusual. 'Wow. What a, what a view. This is the door to the ballroom,' Trump remarked while the people around him laughed uncomfortably. His statement raised eyebrows because there was no view, as the doorway didn't lead to the ballroom but to the outdoors.

Separate rumours also emerged after photographs showed bruising on his hand, with online commentators speculating about possible medical treatments, including Alzheimer's drug infusions.

Questions surrounding Trump's cognitive health date back even further. In 2017, Jeffrey Epstein reportedly raised concerns after a dinner with the future president.

'Some at dinner with Donald last night, were concerned about dementia. Tonnes of makeup. Did not recognise old friends,' Epstein reportedly wrote.

Those claims have never been independently verified, but they have continued resurfacing whenever public debate surrounding Trump's health intensifies.

🚨 BREAKING: A newly unsealed 2017 email shows Jeffrey Epstein telling Michael Wolff that dinner guests were “concerned about dementia” after being with Donald Trump.



This was years ago. Before the chaos.



Yet corporate media obsessed over Biden’s age while ignoring documented… pic.twitter.com/wYWinqd6A5 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) February 8, 2026

Trump Is 'Fully Fit To Carry Out All Duties'

Despite recurring speculation, official medical assessments have consistently rejected suggestions that Trump is suffering from cognitive decline. Following a recent evaluation, White House physician Dr. Sean Barbabella stated that the president remained in 'excellent health'.

'He is fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief,' Barbabella, the president's physician, wrote in the memo. The report also stated that Trump's cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall physical function remained strong.

The assessment followed Trump's medical testing at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The White House has repeatedly pointed to those findings in response to questions about the president's health.

Still, critics argue that public concern continues because new incidents regularly trigger fresh speculation. Pakman suggested that the broader issue is not a single photograph, but the ongoing cycle of health questions followed by official assurances.