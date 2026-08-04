Laura Loomer has hit back after being labelled Donald Trump's 'personal snitch', insisting the description misses the point entirely.

The conservative activist defended her actions, arguing that keeping the president informed about those she believes are working against him is in the country's best interest, rather than distancing herself from the role she outlined in a recent Fox News interview.

Her response has reignited debate over her growing influence within Trump's inner circle. While critics have seized on the 'personal snitch' label, Loomer has dismissed it as someone else's wording, saying she makes no apology for ensuring the president is surrounded by people she considers loyal and competent.

What Loomer Told Fox News and Who She Named

During a Fox News interview, Loomer described herself as someone who alerts President Trump to comments made about him by several high-profile conservative commentators, including Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens and Alex Jones. She said she had prepared numerous reports for the White House but claimed the administration had withheld much of the information or had not fully explained it to the president.

Loomer went further, questioning whether people around Trump were acting as gatekeepers and preventing him from hearing what she described as the full picture. Her remarks were quickly clipped and shared online, with one post captioning the video: 'Laura Loomer admits she is President Trump's 'personal snitch' and has prepared a report card on every move and word spoken by Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Megyn Kelly, and Alex Jones.'

Laura Loomer admits she is President Trump's "personal snitch" and has prepared a report card on every move and word spoken by Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Megyn Kelly, and Alex Jones.



Loomer now believes she has uncovered a massive conspiracy because the information was not… pic.twitter.com/WKcpto6LXr — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) August 3, 2026

Loomer's Response To Being Called Trump's 'Personal Snitch'

Loomer rejected that characterisation. Responding on X, she pointed out that the term had come from her critics rather than herself, writing: 'Personal snitch' is your phrase. Not mine.'

She went on to question why so many people appeared uncomfortable with the idea of the president being kept informed about those working against him, arguing that she would rather see Trump surrounded by loyal and competent allies than left in the dark.

'It's astounding to me how many people are triggered over the President knowing the truth. Would you rather subvert him? Do you want to see the leader of our country fail?' she asked.

Loomer maintained that she was acting in the country's best interests, regardless of how her actions were perceived. 'I don't care what people say about me as a result of my behavior. I am acting in the best interest of America,' she concluded.

“Personal snitch” is your phrase. Not mine.



But you have to ask yourself:



Why are so many people so adamantly opposed to informing President Trump about the people who undermine him and attack him?



It’s astounding to me how many people are triggered over the President… — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) August 3, 2026

Social Media Reactions Split Over Loomer's Role

Reaction to the clip and Loomer's subsequent response has been sharply divided.

Supporters said Trump needs someone willing to keep him informed; some suggested he is too often surrounded by advisers reluctant to challenge him directly.

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'I appreciate Laura telling the President the truth. Imagine she didn't show him what Tucker says about him daily and apologises to his audience for telling them to vote for Trump. Trump had no clue Tucker was saying all this crazy s--- about him until Laura showed him,' one commenter wrote.

Critics took a different view. Some described Loomer as Trump's 'watchdog' and warned that rewarding loyalty over competence could ultimately do more harm than good, while others questioned her motives altogether.

'Grading people on loyalty is where he will fail and how chaos is created,' one user opined.

The exchange has again raised questions about Loomer's influence and whether Trump benefits from an adviser whose loyalty to him comes at the cost of isolating other influential voices in his movement.

Why Loomer's Influence Divides Trump's Inner Circle

Loomer's relationship with the president has long been unconventional. Although she holds no official role in the administration, she has met with Trump at the White House on several occasions and is reported to speak with him regularly by phone.

Trump has previously described her as 'terrific' and 'very special', even as some aides have reportedly viewed her as difficult to manage.

'You are a very opinionated lady, I have to tell you. And in my opinion, I like that,' Trump said of Loomer.

Her outspoken style has also put her at odds with several prominent Trump allies, including Tucker Carlson. Loomer has publicly accused the former Fox News host of spreading what she described as 'poisonous Jew hatred' over his commentary on Israel and the Middle East.

I rarely read the filth you publish, and have never responded to it, for the same reason I avoid pornography. It’s unhealthy and I don’t want to encourage it. But in this specific case I understand exactly what you’re doing and I’d like to stop it now. I have never said or… https://t.co/b6z32XiqZZ — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 12, 2026

Carlson rejected the accusation, calling it 'slander' and dismissing Loomer's claims in a post on X. The dispute underscored growing divisions within the pro-Trump movement, particularly over US foreign policy and support for Israel.