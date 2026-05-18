Donald Trump's carefully maintained hairstyle has once again become the centre of online discussion after viral images from his recent visit to China appeared to expose thinning hair and a visible bald spot. Widely shared across X (formerly Twitter), the photos reignited years of fascination with the US president's signature combover and fuelled fresh debate about ageing, appearance and the spread of AI‑generated imagery online.

The viral post featured two separate images of Trump outdoors, in windy conditions, during the diplomatic visit. As gusts lifted his hair, parts of his scalp became clearly visible, prompting thousands of reactions ranging from jokes to defences of the 79‑year‑old president.

While critics mocked the images, many supporters argued the reaction was exaggerated, noting that hair loss is common for men approaching 80. Others questioned whether the images were authentic at all, with some insisting they had been digitally altered despite claims to the contrary.

Viral Trump Photos Ignite Bald Spot Debate And AI Doubts

Read more Did China Humiliate Donald Trump With a Soft Seat to Make Him Appear 'Smaller' Than Xi Jinping? Did China Humiliate Donald Trump With a Soft Seat to Make Him Appear 'Smaller' Than Xi Jinping?

The original X post sharing the images attempted to pre‑empt accusations that the photos had been manipulated using artificial intelligence. The caption read: 'These are NOT altered with AI. There are actual unrestricted photos. Two different days, in China, with the wind blowing away his combover.'

Despite the clarification, several users continued to claim the images were fake or enhanced. One commenter wrote, 'These are obviously AI, but also, what is wrong with you? Your point is that the man in his 80s who still works 20 hour days might be losing hair? I thought you guys weren't about mocking people's appearance?'

The images spread rapidly across social media platforms, with users closely examining the photographs and debating whether the attention surrounding Trump's hair was politically motivated or simply internet humour.

Trump's hairstyle has long been a subject of public curiosity throughout his political career, often generating headlines during windy outdoor appearances or televised events.

These are NOT altered with AI. There are actual unrestricted photos. Two different days, in China, with the wind blowing away his combover pic.twitter.com/c5C5tluCLl — chiky handler (@chiky_handlr) May 17, 2026

These are obviously AI but also what is wrong with you? Your point is that the man in his 80s who still works 20 hour days might be losing hair? I thought you guys weren’t about mocking people’s appearance? — John (@FlashersUnder40) May 17, 2026

Social Media Reactions Swing Between Mockery And Defence

Online reactions to the photos varied widely, with some users joking about the windy conditions and others defending Trump against criticism of his appearance.

One post read, 'The winds had one job, and the winds have succeeded.' Another user suggested the windy location may have been intentional, writing, '100% on purpose by the Chinese choosing a windy spot. Can't even be mad about it. That's a pretty good shot on their part.'

However, many commenters argued the scrutiny was unnecessary given Trump's age. One person wrote, 'And? What do you expect, his turning 80, many men lose hair by that age!' Another added, 'I mean, he's an old guy. Looks good for his age.'

Others pointed to Trump's workload as president. One user commented, 'Not bad for nearly 80, and he's still serving as President of the United States. Most people that age are enjoying retirement, not carrying the pressure and responsibility of leading the world's most powerful country. What a silly tweet.'

The winds had one job, and the winds have succeeded. pic.twitter.com/ZSVkj9Po0L — Autumnleaves (@Autumnleavl3r3) May 17, 2026

Not bad for nearly 80, and he’s still serving as President of the United States.



Most people that age are enjoying retirement, not carrying the pressure and responsibility of leading the world’s most powerful country.



What a silly tweet 🙄 — Very₳pe ✝️ (@addr1VeryApe) May 17, 2026

100% on purpose by the Chinese choosing a windy spot.



Can’t even be mad about it. That’s a pretty good shot on their part. — The Dude (@jacobs_and12334) May 17, 2026

And? What do you expect his turning 80, many men lose hair by that age! — Caroline Kliby (@SchnurreZueri) May 17, 2026

Either real or not who cares? Your hair blows in the wind? 😆 u r showing a mental illness — OverTheHill (@Jeffrey03391618) May 17, 2026

Trump's China Trip Fuels A Series Of Viral Moments

The hair discussion was not the only controversy to emerge from Trump's China visit. Social media users also circulated claims that Chinese officials had deliberately provided Trump with a smaller chair during a diplomatic meeting with President Xi Jinping.

However, later reports clarified that the chair itself was not smaller and that Trump had removed an additional cushion.

Another viral moment showed Trump appearing to glance at Xi's notes during a meeting, prompting online accusations that he had been trying to read confidential material. Subsequent footage indicated Trump had actually been looking inside his own folder rather than at Xi's documents.

The latest viral images have added yet another layer of scrutiny to Trump's closely watched international appearances, demonstrating how even minor moments during diplomatic trips can rapidly dominate social media discussion.