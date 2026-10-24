Donald Trump appeared with a reported bruise on his left temple as he spoke to reporters outside the White House on Friday, 23 October, before travelling to Florida for a campaign rally.

The 80-year-old president has previously attributed bruising to taking more aspirin than his doctors recommended and frequent handshaking. The latest scrutiny centred on a mark on his face, as well as further claims of bruising on both hands.

Trump was heading to Fort Myers for a midterm campaign rally. Multiple reports described the facial bruising as extending from the top of his left cheekbone to his brow, visible both before his departure and after his arrival in Florida. Reports also alleged that beige makeup covered bruises on his hands.

White House Defends Donald Trump's Health

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle rejected what he called 'baseless conspiracy theories' in a statement. His response defended Trump's fitness and included an attack on Democrats and the media over Joe Biden.

'President Trump's sharpness, unmatched energy, relentless work ethic and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the last administration when Democrats and the legacy media intentionally covered up Joe Biden's serious mental and physical decline from the American people,' Ingle stated.

'The President is working nonstop to solve problems and deliver on his promises, and he remains in excellent health.'

Ingle's statement focused on Trump's ability to perform his duties and his public availability. It did not offer a medical explanation for the reported bruising, leaving the cause of the facial mark unaddressed in the White House's response.

Donald Trump Shares a Message About Being Healthy

A message attributed to Trump was later shared on X, drawing attention to the subject of health without directly mentioning his appearance outside the White House.

'A healthy person has a thousand dreams. A sick person has only one (to get better)!' he wrote.

The words did not refer to bruising or identify a medical concern. Although they circulated after questions about his health surfaced, they did not explicitly respond to those questions or offer an explanation for the facial mark.

What is up with the bruising next to Trumps eye. pic.twitter.com/dGRg2ioNTX — Donk Media ♻️™ (@donkoclock) October 23, 2026

Aspirin and Donald Trump's Earlier Explanation

Trump has continued to insist that he is in good health despite repeated attention to bruising during his public appearances. He had previously linked the bruising to frequent handshaking and an aspirin dose higher than his doctors recommended. In an interview on 1 January, he described his reasoning for taking aspirin.

'They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don't want thick blood pouring through my heart,' he told The Wall Street Journal. 'I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?'

That earlier explanation concerned the bruising he had previously experienced. It did not establish a cause for the newly reported mark near his temple.

In a medical assessment released on 29 May, White House physician Dr Sean Barbabella said Trump had 'strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall physical function' and was 'fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State'.