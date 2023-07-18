Former President Donald Trump finally revealed how he plans to end the Russia-Ukraine war in 24 hours. The explanations came months after he first said that he could bring the war to an end within a short period of time.

Trump, known for making tall claims that are not often backed by evidence or any strategy, made the comments in an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News's "Sunday Morning Futures."

He believes that just because he shares "a very good relationship" with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin both, he can end the war that has been going on for more than a year.

"I know Zelensky very well, I know Putin very well—even better—and I had a very good relationship with both of them," he said.

He added that he would tell Zelensky: "No more, you gotta make a deal," and Putin: "If you don't make a deal, we're gonna give them a lot. We're gonna give more than they ever got." And that is it, the war will be over.

"I will have the deal done in one day. One day," Trump said. In an interview in May this year, Trump claimed that if he were president, he would have ended the war in a day and that it would only take 24 hours. But the former president did not reveal how exactly he plans to do that.

Breaking news…



Donald Trump has released his Top-Secret plan for ending the war in Ukraine in 24 hours.



The Plan: He knows Putin and Zelensky “very well” and will make a couple calls.



Move over Churchill, Trump is here to save the day. pic.twitter.com/47ebxWlIhE — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) July 18, 2023

The explanation that he would be able to do so because he shares a great relationship with the leaders of the two warring nations would not suffice.

Trump, who is running for president in the 2024 election, has often claimed that he shares great relationships with world leaders. He said he got along well with Putin and added that if he had been president, the latter would not have invaded Ukraine last year. "Had I been president he would have been much better off because he wouldn't have gone into Ukraine." And Putin was not the only person he reportedly shared a decent equation with.

Trump said that he also got along well with Chinese President Xi Jinping until COVID-19 made its presence felt across the world. He said: "I got along with him great until COVID came in."

"We would have been able to work together very well. I made an unbelievable deal for our farmers and manufacturers where China was giving us $50 billion a year to our farmers and manufacturers."

He also had some nice things to say about North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, who he believes is a "very smart" man. "Again, got along with him great. People don't want to hear that."

"A lot of people say 'that's terrible to get along with him great.' When somebody has nuclear weapons that can blow up the world it's nice to get along," Trump said. He has been on a speaking spree since announcing his 2024 presidential bid and has managed to create a lot of trouble for himself. Recently, he came under fire for saying that the Queen "kissed his a**."

Trump made the remarks while promoting his book. The book titled "Letters to Trump" reportedly contains 150 missives to Trump from personalities such as Kim Jong-un, Queen Elizabeth II, the late Princess Diana, controversial former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, and Ronald Reagan.

The letters serve as a time capsule from a time before Trump became a polarising political figure, when he was still a New York celebrity who was still considering running for the Oval Office. They also feature a group of strongmen with whom Trump has maintained contact since leaving office and as he pursues a third presidential bid.

Trump is also under criminal investigation in Atlanta and Washington for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.