KEY POINTS Trump, a teetotaler, reportedly felt the wine pairings were a subtle dig at his sobriety.

Trump's aversion to alcohol stems from his brother Freddie's tragic death from alcoholism.

Donald Trump has reportedly been left simmering after a state banquet in his honour at Windsor Castle, convinced that the alcohol‑heavy drink menu was crafted to single him out and take a dig at his lifelong non‑drinking, sources tell RadarOnline.

While the full version of those insider claims may lack independent confirmation, elements of the banquet menu itself are publicly documented, lending weight to the broader narrative of tension during the royal state visit.

Vintage Wines And Rare Spirits In Banquet

As part of Trump's state visit to the UK, King Charles III and Queen Camilla hosted a grand evening in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle. According to The Independent, the menu included Hampshire watercress panna cotta, Norfolk chicken ballotine wrapped in courgettes, and a dessert of vanilla bombe with Kentish raspberry sorbet and poached plums.

The accompanying drinks list was equally extravagant. A Decanter wine‑news article reports that menus featured vintage English sparkling wine and rare spirits: a Ridge Monte Bello 2000, a Corton‑Charlemagne Burgundy, Pol Roger Champagne, plus a 1912 cognac and a 1945 vintage port.

These wine and spirit choices appear to have been symbolic: the 1945 port nods to Trump being the 45th president, and the 1912 cognac corresponds to the birth year of his Scottish‑born mother, according to several media accounts.

The Drinks Business also confirms that a bespoke 'Transatlantic Whisky Sour' cocktail was on offer, blending whisky, marmalade and other ingredients. Importantly, although Trump is a known teetotaller, the procession of rare wines and classic spirits stood on the table regardless and. insiders say, this distressed him.

Insiders Claim Deliberate Slight

The more sensational allegations originate in the tabloid sphere. According to RadarOnline, Trump refused to touch any alcohol and felt the menu was designed to make him 'squirm'.

One source said: 'He felt like the message was deliberate. Every course came with another drink... he sat with his glass untouched. To him, it looked like they were mocking the fact he doesn't drink — and that left him raging.'

Another insider added: 'Trump was already on edge that night due to all the pomp and circumstance. The heavy emphasis on port, cognac, and champagne only ramped up that feeling. He came away thinking it was a dig — subtle but intentional.'

Those close to the president say he masked his irritation during the evening, raising his glass of water during toasts and publicly claiming he had eaten 'whatever the hell they served us.'

A White House official reportedly quipped: 'He actually liked the chicken and dessert.' Still, the consistent media coverage of the wines and vintage spirits only compounded the impression for him that the banquet was meant to highlight his abstinence.

A Personal History With Alcohol

Trump has long maintained a strict stance against alcohol, a decision he attributes to a deeply personal family tragedy. His older brother, Fred Trump Jr., struggled with alcoholism and died at the age of 42 — a loss that left a lasting impression. Over the years, Trump has frequently pointed to that experience as the reason he never drinks. Speaking in a 2015 interview, he explained: 'The best way to avoid trouble is not to start. If you don't begin, you don't risk getting hooked — and it can be incredibly difficult to stop once you do.'

Despite the purported internal outburst, Trump maintained a polished public façade. He praised King Charles as 'wonderful', commended royal hosts, and spoke graciously of the visit in his public remarks.

But according to insiders, his privately held interpretation was more bitter. They say he felt the banquet's excess had undercut the warmth of his reception, making him feel isolated amid the revelry.

The Palace has not publicly addressed whether the alcohol selection was intentional or symbolic. It is standard for state banquets to include prestige vintages and rare spirits — a tradition in royal diplomacy.

Observers say that in previous state events, the drink lists are chosen to reflect diplomatic gestures or host‑guest symbolism. =

If Trump indeed felt slighted, the episode could add friction to an already nuanced U.K.–U.S. relationship.

Leaders often remember perceived slights, subtle or overt. A Republican strategist was quoted in the Radar piece suggesting: 'Trump has a long memory when it comes to perceived insults. If he believes the royals were mocking him, that will stay with him.'