Donald Trump is facing intense backlash after boasting about the '24 karat gold' adorning the Oval Office just hours after a series of mass shootings shook the United States.

The 79-year-old president posted a silent video on Truth Social on Sunday, 28 September, showcasing ornate golden moldings laid out on a table, claiming the extravagant décor leaves foreign leaders 'freaking out' when they visit.

Trump's Golden Boast

In his post, Trump described the White House interior as featuring 'some of the highest quality 24 karat gold used in the Oval Office and Cabinet Room.'

He declared it the 'best Oval Office ever in terms of success and look.' The video, which zoomed in on piles of gilded details, quickly spread across X (formerly Twitter), drawing millions of views and a torrent of criticism.

According to Trump, the redesign began when he entered office, bringing in his 'gold guy' to make the presidential residence gleam. He has repeatedly denied claims that the décor is cheap knock-offs that could be found at home improvement stores.

'People have tried to come up with a gold paint that would look like gold and they've never been able to do it,' he told Fox News host Laura Ingraham earlier this year.

Videos from recent donor events show Trump marveling at the expense of the gilding, even joking, 'I can't tell you how much that gold costs. A lot of money.' He insists that the display enhances America's prestige, calling it a symbol of success that impresses world leaders.

Critics Call Display Tone-Deaf

The timing of Trump's boast sparked fury. His Truth Social post came just hours after a gunman in Michigan rammed his car into a Mormon church, set it on fire, and opened fire on congregants, killing at least four people and injuring eight more before being shot dead. Another mass shooting in North Carolina the night before had already rattled communities.

'Multiple mass shootings over the last 24 hours and Donald Trump is online bragging about the amount of gold in his office,' one user wrote on X, reflecting widespread outrage. Another asked: 'HOW is he posting THIS after what happened last night in NC and today in Michigan?'

Progressive activists were even harsher. Joshua Reed Eakle, executive director of Project Liberal, wrote that 'the contrast is grotesque,' blasting a president who 'slashes healthcare, heaps unprecedented tariffs onto working Americans and then posts gaudy videos flaunting his new gold-plated trinkets.'

Other critics connected the gold obsession with everyday struggles Americans face. 'Remember this tweet next time you buy groceries or pay your electricity bill,' one post urged, pointing to inflation and household costs. Others highlighted the $37 trillion national debt, accusing Trump of distraction tactics.

Trump: “Some of the highest quality 24 Karat Gold used in the Oval Office and Cabinet Room of the White House. Foreign Leaders, and everyone else, “freak out” when they see the quality and beauty. Best Oval Office ever, in terms of success and look!!! President DJT” pic.twitter.com/EEy08gwrWw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 28, 2025

Social Media Divides

The spectacle set off a digital firestorm. On X, posts ridiculing Trump's golden décor racked up millions of views. 'Discount Louis XIV' trended after one user mocked the gilding as tacky. Another wrote that flaunting gold while Americans queue at food banks was 'imagery you couldn't script any better.'

Independent voices such as journalist Michael Tracey questioned the optics, while commentator Glenn Greenwald said Trump's fixation revealed how the political 'Overton window has shifted,' noting that balanced budgets once considered bipartisan now provoke accusations of extremism.

Yet Trump's supporters framed the display as a mark of pride. 'It's the gold standard,' one loyalist posted. Others mocked critics for 'hating nice things,' arguing that Trump's décor symbolises strength and excellence. Pro-Trump accounts amplified the president's claims that global leaders are dazzled by the Oval Office, sharing clips that portrayed the gilded trappings as part of America's renewed prestige.

Symbol of Misplaced Priorities

The controversy underscores broader anxieties about leadership style and priorities. While Trump insists the gold reflects success, critics argue it epitomises tone-deafness in a nation grappling with gun violence, inflation, and social unrest.

The juxtaposition of gleaming décor with reports of bloodshed in American communities struck many as a stark reminder of political disconnection.

Economic critics pointed out that Trump's boasts came as unemployment numbers stagnated and inflation remained a pressing concern for households. 'People can't afford to feed themselves and he's bragging about gold leaf on the walls,' one viral post declared.

Political Fallout

For Trump, the controversy may deepen perceptions that he is more focused on optics than substance. His claim that foreign leaders 'freak out' at the White House's décor drew ridicule from across the political spectrum. Even some conservatives worried that the spectacle of gold overshadowed urgent issues such as gun reform, economic stability, and foreign policy crises.

As the United States reels from yet another weekend of mass shootings, Trump's golden Oval Office has become a polarising emblem.

To his critics, it is a symbol of vanity and detachment. To his base, it represents power, wealth and unapologetic grandeur.

But the timing of his boast has ensured that what might have been a quirky post has instead turned into a national flashpoint over leadership, empathy, and America's priorities in a time of crisis.