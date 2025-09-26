Donald Trump has attempted to justify his past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein by claiming Palm Beach society in the 1990s was 'a different time'.

The US president's comments, first reported by The Daily Beast, have been widely criticised as dismissive of the seriousness of Epstein's crimes and an inadequate explanation for their well-documented friendship.

Trump's New Line of Defence

In 2025, as scrutiny over his past relationship with Epstein intensified, Trump reportedly told aides that his friendship should be judged by the standards of Palm Beach high society in the 1990s.

According to reporting by The Daily Beast, the former president has grown frustrated with repeated questions about Epstein and dismissed the focus as unfair. 'Why am I being held to modern standards for what was Palm Beach society in the 1990s?' he was quoted as saying.

New court documents, flight logs, and birthday guest books linked to Epstein have surfaced, reviving public attention. Advisers, speaking to reporters on background, said Trump hoped to reframe the narrative as a relic of another era rather than a current liability.

Palm Beach Connections

Trump and Epstein's ties stretch back decades. In the 1980s and 1990s, the two men regularly crossed paths on Florida's elite social circuit, from Mar-a-Lago to exclusive Palm Beach parties. In 2002, Trump told New York Magazine, 'I've known Jeff for fifteen years... he's a terrific guy,' a remark that has repeatedly resurfaced.

Their falling out has been the subject of conflicting accounts. Trump has claimed he cut Epstein off after accusing him of recruiting spa employees from Mar-a-Lago without permission, while others point to real-estate disputes such as a 2004 bidding war for a Palm Beach mansion.

What is clear is that Trump once counted Epstein as a social acquaintance in Palm Beach, a fact documented by photographs, magazine profiles and testimony from mutual associates.

A Defence Under Fire

Invoking Palm Beach's 1990s culture as context has been widely derided. Critics argue that Trump's language trivialises the severity of Epstein's crimes, which spanned trafficking, abuse and exploitation. Observers say the 'different time' framing risks sounding dismissive in an era of heightened awareness of sexual abuse and accountability.

The strategy may resonate with Trump's loyal supporters, who often view scrutiny of past associations as politically motivated. But analysts warn that shifting blame onto 'social norms' cannot erase documented connections. Each resurfaced photograph, flight log entry, or party list fuels renewed coverage.

Legal and Political Risks

Beyond reputational damage, Trump's remarks could carry implications if ongoing investigations lead to new disclosures. Congressional efforts to unseal Epstein-related grand jury material and the Biden-era Justice Department's decisions regarding document access keep the matter alive. Should the Supreme Court or lawmakers mandate broader transparency, Trump's nostalgic explanation may appear inadequate.

Civil suits continue to surface around Epstein's network, and lawyers note that Trump's own statements could be scrutinised if he is ever called under oath. Legal experts say framing the friendship as 'normal at the time' may not withstand rigorous cross-examination should his credibility be tested.

What Comes Next

For now, aides suggest Trump intends to lean into the Palm Beach argument, portraying the relationship as a product of a bygone social scene. But as newly released material emerges and public memory sharpens, the defence risks appearing less like strategic spin and more like avoidance.

Epstein's legacy continues to cast a shadow over political and business leaders who were once associated with him.

For Trump, dismissing the past as 'a different time' may resonate with loyal supporters but is unlikely to silence questions over one of the most controversial associations of his public life.