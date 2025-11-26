Russell Crowe has publicly quashed renewed speculation surrounding his marital future, stating in a recent interview that he has no plans to remarry.

His remarks, made during a media appearance and published late November 2025, sparked renewed interest in his long-term relationship with actress Britney Theriot, his partner for several years. Crowe, 61, did not directly address any engagement rumours, but made clear he is not considering another marriage.

His comments follow years of occasional speculation about whether he might wed again after his 2018 divorce from Australian singer and actress Danielle Spencer, with whom he shares two sons, Charles and Tennyson. While Crowe's personal life has often resurfaced in entertainment headlines, the actor has kept details of his relationship with Theriot largely private.

Outlets Claim Theriot Was 'Shocked' But Reports Are Unverified

The Globe, which alleged that Theriot, 42, was 'stunned' by the actor's firm stance against marriage. Unnamed insiders claimed she had hoped their relationship was moving towards a long-term commitment.

Neither Crowe nor Theriot has publicly commented on the state of their relationship, and no verified reports indicate any tension between them.

The pair were first linked several years after meeting on the 2013 film Broken City, in which Theriot appeared in a small role. They have been photographed together regularly since 2020, often seen in Australia and the United States, though they have maintained a notably quiet public profile.

Crowe Reflects on His Past Marriage, Not Plans for New One

Crowe's divorce from Danielle Spencer was finalised in 2018 after a long separation, and the former couple have remained on amicable terms. They continue to co-parent their sons and occasionally appear together at concerts, charity events and family milestones, a dynamic that has attracted media interest but has never been framed negatively by either party.

While the claims suggested that Crowe's close relationship with Spencer may have influenced his reluctance to remarry, there is no verified evidence to support them. Crowe has spoken respectfully about his former wife in past interviews, but has never suggested that his friendship with her affects his current relationship.

Crowe Clarifies He Is Content Without Remarriage

During his recent interview, Crowe indicated he feels no need to formalise his current relationship through marriage, describing his life as 'joyous' and fulfilling as it is. He offered no criticism of marriage in general, but stated simply that it does not feature in his plans 'now or in the future'.

Industry observers note that Crowe has long expressed a preference for privacy in his personal life, focusing instead on film work, music ventures and family commitments. His 2026 schedule includes several screen projects and appearances in Australia.

Rumours Remain Without Independent Confirmation

Despite the claims, there is no verified reporting of any discord between Crowe andTheriot, nor any confirmed plans for engagement. The couple continues to keep their relationship largely out of public view, and representatives for both have declined to comment on the latest speculation.

For now, Crowe's remarks reaffirm his long-standing position: he is content with his life as it stands and does not intend to remarry. Whether his decision affects the future of his relationship with Theriot is unknown and has not been reported by credible sources.