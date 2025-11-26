The image is visceral and immediate: a British mother, clutching her newborn baby, being swept away by government agents during a routine interview.

This shocking incident, which unfolded at the San Diego US Citizenship and Immigration Services office, has done more than just tear one young family apart; it has become a devastating mirror, reflecting the aggressive and often inhumane reality faced by those attempting to navigate the complex immigration system.

The subsequent detention of the woman, Katie Paul, for six agonizing days, sparked a viral family crisis across two continents.

Katie Paul, 33, originally traveled to the United States in September 2024 to join her husband, Stephen, who is from San Diego.

They quickly married the following month. While the plan was for Katie to return to the United Kingdom to process her green card application, an unexpected high-risk pregnancy meant she needed to remain in the US.

Despite overstaying her visa, her immigration attorney reportedly advised her that she was eligible to proceed with her application while staying in the country, given her marital status to a US citizen.

On November 20, 2025, Katie, her husband, and their six-month-old son attended what should have been the final stage of her green card approval interview.

Instead, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents entered the office and arrested Katie while she was holding her infant son.

The incident, which also saw a dozen other green card applicants detained, has been described by immigration attorneys as an escalation of tactics and a 'deportation trap' for those attempting to regularise their status.

The GoFundMe page set up for Katie stated she was 'treated like a violent criminal when she was following the recommended legal process.'

The Unjust Detention of Katie Paul: A Family's Ordeal

Katie was taken to a detention centre, where she remained confined for six long days.

Her mother, Jules Peters, 55, a content creator from Beccles, Suffolk, shared the family's anguish, describing the moment she received a message from Katie: 'Mom, ICE are going to detain me.'

Jules spoke previously about her daughter's shock and distress, stating: 'She is in complete shock; none of us can believe this is happening to her.'

She noted that Katie, who suffers from anxiety, felt 'really, really low' and desperately wanted to be reunited with her husband and baby.

The detention was particularly distressing because Katie had already been working for over a year to build a life in the US and had a US citizen child.

The GoFundMe organizer, Kate Hastings, described the ordeal: 'Their child is now without his mother as she sits in confinement, treated like a violent criminal when she was following the recommended legal process.'

The emotional trauma was profound, as her baby was reportedly taken from her arms during the arrest.

Thanksgiving Release and The Immigration Policy Debate

On November 25, 2025, the stressful six-day ordeal concluded when Katie Paul was finally released by authorities. Crucially, she was also given a green card. The release came just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Her mother, Jules Peters, shared the immense relief, saying: 'Katie is exhausted, but is now resting at home.' She also expressed gratitude: 'We want to thank everyone who helped us, every single person who took the time to share our story and send messages of support.'

In a statement following the highly publicised arrest, ICE defended its actions, stating the agency 'is committed to enforcing federal immigration laws through targeted operations that prioritise national security, public safety, and border security.'

They added that 'Individuals unlawfully present in the United States, including those out of status at federal sites such as USCIS offices, may face arrest, detention, and removal in accordance with US immigration law.'

However, advocates and attorneys argue that arresting individuals who are actively attempting to update their legal status at immigration offices is a disproportionate and unjust tactic.

The funds raised by the Paul family's GoFundMe page, which was originally set up to pay for legal fees to bring Katie home, are now being used to help other families facing similar immigration predicaments.

The entire incident has thrust Katie Paul's case into the centre of a national debate about the humanity and proportionality of US immigration enforcement tactics.