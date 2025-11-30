Forget the traditional Thanksgiving calm, because the President Donald Trump just kicked off his holiday weekend with a furious early-morning call to arms on social media. This wasn't a seasonal greeting; it was a brazen, all-caps declaration of power aimed squarely at the US Supreme Court.

At stake is nothing less than the future of executive authority over international commerce, a decision that could radically reshape Donald Trump's tariff policies should he return to the White House.

In a highly charged post on Truth Social, the president defended his controversial tariff agenda and issued a pointed message to the nation's nine justices. Trump, whose critics, including many economists, argue his tariffs have directly contributed to increased consumer costs, remains steadfast in his belief that the duties are an overwhelming success.

His aggressive rhetoric underscores the gravity of the pending Supreme Court ruling, which has the potential to constrain presidential power in an unprecedented manner.

'We Have All The Cards': Donald Trump's Tariff Policies and the IEEPA

The early Saturday morning post saw Trump praising his economic strategy and appealing for a specific judicial outcome. He celebrated his approach as one that has yielded both economic and geopolitical victories for the nation.

'Tariffs have made our Country Rich, Strong, Powerful, and Safe. They have been successfully used by other Countries against us for Decades, but when it comes to Tariffs, and because of what I have set in place, WE HAVE ALL THE CARDS, and with a smart President, we always will!' Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He went on to argue that the levies were responsible for halting wars, boosting markets, lowering inflation and strengthening US borders and the military. The post culminated with a direct challenge to the judiciary's integrity: 'Evil, American hating Forces are fighting us at the United States Supreme Court. Pray to God that our Nine Justices will show great wisdom, and do the right thing for America!'

The heart of the legal dispute is Trump's expansive use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 (IEEPA). This decades-old statute grants the US President broad discretion to regulate foreign transactions, but only during a declared national emergency. Trump's administration invoked the law on two key fronts:

To impose 'trafficking' duties on nations — including China, Mexico, and Canada — linked to the fentanyl supply chain.

To levy 'reciprocal' tariffs, often a flat 10 per cent on nearly all imports, aimed at addressing the long-standing trade deficit, which the administration framed as an economic national emergency.

The lower courts, including the Court of International Trade and the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, ruled against the administration, finding that using the IEEPA to impose large-scale tariffs exceeds the bounds of presidential authority and encroaches on Congress's constitutional power to tax.

The matter has since been fast-tracked to the Supreme Court, with the stakes involving a potential refund of billions in duties to importers.

The Timeline and Political Messaging of Trump's Tariff Policies Decision

Oral arguments in the consolidated cases—Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump and Trump v. V.O.S. Selections, Inc.—were held in early November, in an unusually long and probing session. The justices from across the ideological spectrum expressed deep scepticism over whether the IEEPA—a law primarily designed for sanctions and asset freezes—could be interpreted to include the power to impose sweeping tariffs, which traditionally fall under Congress's constitutional taxing authority.

The timeline for a definitive ruling remains uncertain, though the administration has repeatedly expressed confidence that a decision will be issued sooner rather than later. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, who was present at the Supreme Court arguments, suggested the ruling is imminent.

'I think a lot of folks are saying this may come before the end of the year. I think that's probably right,' Greer said during a recent appearance on Fox Business Network.

If the Court restricts the president's power under the IEEPA, it would deliver a significant blow to the trade agenda Trump has highlighted as a signature accomplishment on the campaign trail. Conversely, an affirming decision would hand the executive branch an enormous, new unilateral tool for setting economic and trade policy, a major win for Donald Trump's tariff policies just as the midterm election cycle heats up.