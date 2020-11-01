Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr dropped his ballot representing his early vote as a U.S. citizen in Chase Center yesterday. The home arena of his Golden State Warriors was converted to a polling station for the U.S. General Election.

Turning NBA arenas into polling stations at the team's expense is one of the conditions that NBA players asked from league during their boycott in the bubble environment last season.

While there are a lot of people who frown upon sports personalities expressing their political views and even imploring Kerr "to shut up and coach," he believes that this narrow thinking should not be the model of American society.

According to NBC Sports, Coach Kerr believes that in a "true democracy," everyone has the right to express their political views regardless of how unpopular it is and if such opinions are the polar opposite of some basketball fans.

Coach Kerr is a known critic of incumbent re-electionist Donald Trump. In a previous interview, he mentioned his own political views.

"We put a man into the highest office in the land who probably has the lowest character of anybody I've ever seen in my life. And I mean that."

Read more Trump vs Biden: NBA owners criticised for hiding political contributions

He also mentioned that while sports are an excellent way to inspire people and not just to entertain, it is also the responsibility of each American to vote and exercise their right this coming election.

Coach Kerr was born in Beirut, Lebanon. He is the son of Malcolm H. Kerr, an American Academian assassinated in 1984 in that city. The family eventually returned to the United States and he grew up in Los Angeles. He idolized the L.A. Dodgers and the L.A. Lakers as a kid. But after he started his professional career as a basketball player and now as the head coach of San Francisco's Warriors, he admits that he is no longer a Lakers fan and is looking forward to crushing the defending champions this coming season.

The Chase Center in San Francisco is open as a ballot drop-off center until the official U.S. general elections on November 3rd.