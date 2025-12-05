An extraordinary moment at the World Cup draw turned into a heated cultural debate when US President Donald Trump called on the NFL to adopt a new moniker and urged Americans to start calling 'soccer' by its globally recognised name, 'football.'

The President made the remarks during the 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 draw in Miami, where he appeared alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino to discuss the upcoming tournament, which the US will co-host with Canada and Mexico.

A Linguistic Pivot

Trump contended that the current distinction made by American sports culture creates unnecessary confusion. His remarks, delivered after receiving the 'FIFA Peace Prize', struck at the heart of a linguistic divide.

'When you look at what has happened to football in the United States — again, soccer in the United States ... we seem to never call it [football] because we have a little bit of conflict with another thing that's called football,' he said. 'But when you think about it, this is football. There's no question about it. We have to come up with another name for the NFL stuff.'

The comments immediately reignited a trans‑Atlantic debate about sport identity, language and tradition, with supporters applauding the move towards global standards and critics warning of confusion and cultural clash.

Cultural Friction, Identity, and Practical Concerns

The proposal has already drawn criticism and generated discourse within the American sports community. For many Americans, 'soccer' and 'American football' are distinct cultural institutions. Each one has unique rules, fanbases and history. Changing monikers could blur those lines and sow confusion among fans, players and officials.

Former US international and outspoken critic, Alexi Lalas, advised against the move. He argued that Americans should 'own it' and keep calling the sport soccer. 'Don't ever let anybody shame you into not calling it soccer,' he said.

The resistance also points out immense practical challenges. Leagues, schools, media outlets, and bureaucracies would need to rebrand, re‑educate and recalibrate decades of terminology.

Why This Debate Resonates Now

Trump's proposal is timely, as the United States gears up to host the 2026 World Cup along with neighbours Canada and Mexico. This 39-day event is expected to have a lasting impact on North America in terms of sporting legacy.

It is expected to fuel the growing footprint of the sport in the US. Domestic leagues, rising viewership, and a wave of international stars have helped soccer (or football) inch closer to mainstream status.

Supporters of the name change argue that 'soccer'—a term that actually originated in Britain in the 19th century as shorthand for 'association football'—is no longer necessary, especially as the global game becomes mainstream in the US.

A Reflection of Identity Beyond Sport

But the debate goes deeper than naming conventions. It touches on identity, nationalism, globalisation and cultural alignment.

For many, the term 'football' has a historical weight, reflecting the sport's global reach and the shared passion that transcends national borders.

As one observer put it, the idea of changing the term 'fottball' to 'soccer' in American vernacular symbolises a desire to bridge American sports culture with the rest of the world. Whether or not Americans adopt the name change, Trump's comments have thrown down a gauntlet.

As the 2026 World Cup looms, with fans from across the globe descending on North America, the conversation over 'football' vs 'soccer' may become far more than a linguistic quibble.