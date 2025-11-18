US President Donald Trump is pushing to rename the Department of Defense ad the Department of War, a move that could cost the US government up to £1.5 billion ($2 billion).

The proposed change would require Congressional approval and a massive overhaul of the Pentagon's signage, digital infrastructure, letterheads, badges, and websites. Officials, however, warn that the renaming effort, while framed as restoring the military's 'core mission' may divert funds from operational priorities.

Critics have also labelled it a symbolic, costly project that glorifies war rather than addressing defence needs.

The Cost of Rebranding DoD

Sources familiar with the Pentagon's planning estimate told NBC News that the cost of replacing signs, placards, and office materials alone could reach around £760 million ($1 billion). Digital updates for websites, classified and unclassified systems, and other software platforms could push the total expense to approximately £1.5 billion ($2 billion).

Senior congressional staffers noted that, while the Pentagon could opt to leave some materials unchanged to reduce costs, the scope of the rebranding effort will be enormous.

Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said a final estimate has not yet been determined. 'The Department of War is aggressively implementing the name change directed by President Trump, and is making the name permanent', he stated.

Why Trump Wants to Rename DoD to Department of War

Speaking during a Veterans Day event at Arlington National Cemetery, Trump said the name better reflects America's commitment to 'winning wars', rather than merely responding defensively.

He praised Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership in beginning the rebranding process, which included updating some signage and the Pentagon's official website.

Trump has framed the renaming as restoring military pride and a 'warrior ethos' and first announced the name change in September via an executive order, granting Hegseth the authority to adopt the 'Department of War' title in official correspondence and public communications.

This order also gave the Pentagon deadlines of 30 and 60 days to submit necessary paperwork to the National Security Council to prepare for Congressional consideration.

Push Back from Congress

Officially changing the department's name requires legislative approval, and Congress has yet to act.

Republican senators Rick Scott of Florida and Mike Lee of Utah introduced bills in September to formalise the change, arguing it clarifies the Pentagon's mission to dominate conflicts rather than simply respond.

However, some Republican lawmakers have privately criticised the plan as a 'vanity' project.

Senator Rand Paul, a Republican from Kentucky, described it as glorifying war unnecessarily and has vowed to block funding for the name change. Democrats, meanwhile, have dismissed the initiative as 'cosplay' with Senator Tim Kaine stating that Congress has not authorised any official name change.

Historical Name Changes

The Pentagon's current title has a long history of changes.

Originally called the Department of War in 1789, it became the National Military Establishment under President Harry Truman. Then, it was renamed the Department of Defense in 1949 under the National Security Act, which consolidated all military branches under a single Secretary of Defense.

Trump's proposal would formally restore the Department of War title for the first time in more than 75 years.