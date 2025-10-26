Billionaire heir Timothy Mellon has been identified as the mystery benefactor who reportedly donated around £100 million ($133 million) to help fund US military salaries during the ongoing federal government shutdown.

The Department of Defense confirmed it had received a private donation to offset payroll costs, sparking widespread debate in Washington over the legality and ethics of such an act.

Mellon, a reclusive businessman and long-time Trump supporter, has now become one of the most talked-about figures in American politics.

Who Is Timothy Mellon? The Reclusive Heir Behind the Fortune

Timothy Mellon, 83, is a descendant of one of America's most powerful dynasties. He is the grandson of Andrew W. Mellon, the influential banker, industrialist and US Treasury Secretary who served under Presidents Harding, Coolidge and Hoover.

Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and educated at Yale University, Mellon built his own fortune through transportation and investment ventures, including Guilford Transportation Industries.

Despite his family's prominence, Mellon has lived largely out of the public eye. He has granted few interviews and maintains no public social media presence.

His self-published 2015 memoir attracted attention for criticising government welfare policies, describing them as a 'slavery redux', reflecting his libertarian views on governance and economics.

The £100 Million Donation: How It Unfolded

Last week, as a government shutdown left thousands of federal workers without pay, President Donald Trump stunned Washington by revealing that an anonymous 'patriot' had stepped in to cover US troops' salaries.

In a report published on Saturday, The Guardian unmasked the mystery benefactor, billionaire Timothy Mellon, heir to the famous banking dynasty.

The Pentagon confirmed it had accepted Mellon's donation under a little-known law that permits private gifts to the federal government. While the sum was only a fraction of the military's biweekly payroll, which tops $7 billion (£5.25 billion), the move temporarily eased the crisis and allowed some payments to go through as Congress remained locked in a bitter budget standoff.

Legal and Political Fallout in Washington

Experts warn Mellon's donation could test the Antideficiency Act, which bars agencies from spending unapproved funds. Legal scholars note that while gifts are permitted, using private money for federal payroll may blur constitutional limits.

Watchdog groups, including Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, called for transparency, arguing it raises questions about billionaires funding government operations.

Supporters of Trump defended the move as patriotic, praising Mellon's gesture as a sign of leadership amid political deadlock.

Mellon's Ties to Trump and His Expanding Influence

Timothy Mellon has been one of Donald Trump's most significant financial backers. During the 2024 election cycle, he reportedly contributed more than $125 million (£93.9 million) to Trump-aligned super PACs, making him one of the largest political donors in the United States.

His involvement places him alongside other high-profile figures such as Elon Musk and Linda McMahon, who have helped fund Republican campaign infrastructure.

Political analysts say the £100 million ($133 million) donation could further strengthen Mellon's influence within Trump's inner circle.

His financial support has previously been directed towards advertising and digital outreach for Trump's political efforts.

Net Worth and Family Wealth

The broader Mellon family's combined wealth is estimated at over $14 billion (£10.5 billion), while Timothy Mellon's personal fortune is believed to range between $700 million (£525 million) and $4 billion (£3.005 billion).

In addition to his inheritance, he has significant business interests in transportation, real estate and aviation.

His preference for privacy and his limited public appearances have contributed to his image as one of America's most secretive billionaires.

Reactions Across the US

The Pentagon confirmed receipt of the funds but declined to comment on the donor's identity. As reported by the New York Post, Mellon's unprecedented gesture prompted both praise and scrutiny, with lawmakers from both parties calling for an ethics review into the matter.

Public debate continues, with critics arguing that no private citizen should be in a position to fund military salaries, while others see Mellon's act as a reflection of loyalty during a time of national dysfunction.