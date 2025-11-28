Newly unsealed court filings have shifted the spotlight in Blake Lively's case against director Justin Baldoni from on-set tensions to the extraordinary financial fallout she claims to have suffered — damages her lawyers now value at more than £121.8 million ($161 million), with a request for punitive awards that could triple that figure.

The documents, part of Lively's sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit, outline a sweeping financial collapse that her team attributes to the controversy. According to a detailed disclosure submitted on 5 November, Lively alleges she has lost tens of millions in acting, producing, endorsement, and speaking-fee income, alongside major hits to her business ventures.

Her team estimates approximately £42.5 million ($56.2 million) in lost earnings tied directly to the dispute. They further argue that her beauty brand, Blake Brown, lost £37 million ($49 million), while her beverage company, Betty Booze, suffered around £16.6 million ($22 million) in lost value and momentum. The filing also assigns £25.7 million ($34 million) in reputational damages, citing more than 65 million negative social-media impressions that allegedly harmed her marketability.

These figures accompany a sprawling witness list — more than 100 names — which includes Taylor Swift, Hugh Jackman, Emily Blunt, Gigi Hadid, the Haim sisters, Colleen Hoover, Jenny Slate, and senior executives at Sony. Their presence stems from a reported April 2023 confrontation at the New York penthouse shared by Lively and Ryan Reynolds, where Reynolds allegedly berated Baldoni over comments about Lively's weight. Swift and Jackman were allegedly present, according to internal timelines referenced in the filings.

While the confrontation has generated tabloid interest, Swift's team has repeatedly pushed back on any implication that she is substantively involved, calling the subpoena efforts an attempt to manufacture "clickbait" and noting she had no creative role in the film and did not see it until weeks after its release. A judge formally rejected Baldoni's late attempt to schedule her deposition in September.

The financial claims now overshadow Baldoni's own legal offensives. His £302 million ($400 million) countersuit against Lively and Reynolds was dismissed on 31 October after his team failed to file an amended complaint by the deadline. The court had previously ruled he could not sue over statements made within a legal filing.

The case is set for trial on 9 March 2026 in New York federal court. With potential damages soaring into the hundreds of millions, legal analysts say both sides may feel pressure to settle. Baldoni's representatives, however, insist he plans to continue fighting the allegations.

Representatives for Swift, Jackman, Lively, and Baldoni did not respond to requests for comment on the newly unsealed financial disclosures.