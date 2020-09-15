JK Rowling is on the grill once again as the outspoken author takes heat in light of the upcoming publication of her book, "Troubled Blood." Her latest work is slated for release this Tuesday,and it focuses on the story of a male murderer who takes pleasure dressing up in women's clothing.

Known for openly expressing her views on transgender people, those who support the LGBT community have taken to Twitter in an effort to "kill" the author's career with the hashtag #RIPJKRowling in their utter disdain for the prolific author. The hashtag is currently a viral trend on the social media platform.

Rowling has been under fire since 2019 and has been accused of being transphobic after she backed up a researcher who was fired for tweeting that transgenders can never change their biological sex.

The 55-year-old author again triggered a social media uproar over a series of tweets many considered as transphobic after she allegedly posted "people who menstruate."

Furthermore, in June 2020, she was also slammed for writing, "I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"

She defended her tweets with a lengthy essay in her blog where she also revealed being sexually assaulted as a young woman in her 20's. In an article on the NY Post she said:

"I'm concerned about the huge explosion in young women wishing to transition and also about the increasing numbers who seem to be detransitioning (returning to their original sex), because they regret taking steps that have, in some cases, altered their bodies irrevocably, and taken away their fertility," she wrote.

Rowling's fans and foes are out for blood. With her book touching on such fiery issues, the author seems to have unfailingly triggered with the LGBT community.

Some Twitter users wrote :

"In memory of jk rowling. she ain't dead, but she killed her own career by proudly hating trans people & no one would really miss her that much anyway."

" # RIPJKRowling I think at this point, she clearly isn't going to listen or change her mind. So the most respectful thing she can do at this point is to just quietly delete her Twitter, stop writing and move somewhere remote, where she cant bother anyone."

I think at this point, she clearly isn't going to listen or change her mind. So the most respectful thing she can do at this point is to just quietly delete her Twitter, stop writing and move somewhere remote, where she cant bother anyone." "Imagine getting cancelled so hard, we have to pretend that you died."

The author seems to be unfazed by the backlash and stands firmly on her views. In her bid to get other heavy A-listers on the same bandwagon, she along with 100 other writers as well as scholars and actors released an essay in July calling for the end of cancel culture as it is today, where a growing number of the society and the population have shown much intolerance on opposing views.