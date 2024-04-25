The creative journey of J.D. Barker reads like one of his thrilling novels. Who would have thought that a ghostwriter would become one of the leading names in the thriller genre?

Now, Barker's name is synonymous with suspense, horror, and the ability to blur the lines between genres. These and his relentless drive show that literary success is possible—no matter how you started.

Early Years of J.D. Barker

Growing up devouring the works of Stoker, Shelley, and Poe, Barker's imagination was a fertile ground for the macabre. "Writing can scare the hell out of you, and that's when you know it's good," Barker reflected on the thrill of the writing process.

His education at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale, where he was initially undecided about his direction, led him to the world of pop culture journalism. Interviewing celebrities and delving into the supernatural for magazine columns, Barker improved his craft outside the traditional confines of fiction writing, but the call of storytelling was loud.

The Unseen Era of J.D. Barker

Before his worldwide acclaim, Barker worked as the chief compliance officer for a brokerage firm for half of his adult life. At night, he focused on writing. He found a niche in rewriting unpublished manuscripts into something publishable. He also worked as a ghostwriter. Eventually, he perfected his craft. "I learned what agents, editors, and publishers wanted. I became the go-to guy for turning a dusty manuscript into a best-seller."

During this time, Barker developed his signature style but admittedly grew tired of seeing other people's names on books he wrote, particularly on the bestseller lists. "That gets old after a while," he says. "When number six hit the NY Times in 2013, my wife pulled me aside and surprised me with a plan." The couple sold their home, cars, and unnecessary possessions and bought a duplex in Pittsburgh so Barker could focus on his dream.

"I remember her telling me, 'I want you to quit the day job and focus on your writing. I know you can do it.' She showed me our savings account and told me I've about 18 months to make it work before we run out of cash. No pressure there."

Barker did make it work—through the release of "Forsaken," his debut novel. After reading portions of it, Stephen King permitted him to reference characters from his novel, "Needful Things." Barkers notes, "To my knowledge, he's never done that before. It was a huge vote of confidence. I'm forever grateful."

Indie-published in 2014, "Forsaken" sold over a quarter million copies worldwide and garnered a nomination for a Bram Stoker Award. His second novel, "The Fourth Monkey," sold for advances topping one million dollars. It is currently being developed as an adaptation at Lionsgate, along with the rest of the trilogy, "The Fifth to Die" and "The Sixth Wicked Child."

Barker's Bestselling Collaborations

The author's collaboration with James Patterson in novels like "The Noise," "The Coast-to-Coast Murders," and "The Death of the Black Widow" and the creation of "Dracul," alongside Dacre Stoker, proved his versatility in thriller literature and expanded his horizons. "Working with Patterson in particular was like a masterclass in thriller writing," Barker shares.

Yet, it is Barker's approach to publishing that truly sets him apart. After his success as an independent publisher, he formed his own publishing company, Hampton Creek Press. In a one-of-a-kind deal, he's partnered with Simon & Schuster for print, sales, and distribution, allowing him creative control and giving him more expansive distribution capabilities."The publishing industry is changing, so authors should be adaptable and open to new models," he comments. "I think this may be the future."

Thrills and Chills

With each new release, Barker becomes a global phenomenon. His 4MK Thriller series is a hit, with readers and critics praising his ability to craft complex, compelling characters and twist-filled plots. This success shows the power of connecting with readers deeply and emotionally.

His new book, "Behind A Closed Door," out on May 13, 2024, illustrates how a writer's story is as compelling as the stories they tell.